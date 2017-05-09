Advertising

Zooey Deschanel and Jacob Pechenik made another baby, and it looks like the couple is sticking to a theme when it comes to names. The pair welcomed their daughter Elsie Otter in 2015, and decided to name their new baby son Charlie Wolf.

Oh Zooey, you would, you adorably decorated cupcake with bangs.

What, are they starting a menagerie or something? giphy

HelloGiggles announced that their co-founder and her husband welcomed the baby boy in Los Angeles last week.

“Zooey, Jacob and their daughter Elsie are overjoyed to welcome the newest member of their family,” Deschanel's rep told People.

Advertising

giphy

Two kids under three years old? Yep, the Deschanel-Pechenik house is going to be a real zoo.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.