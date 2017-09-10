Advertising

Rising Stars Fall in Love

Ryan McCartan and Dove Cameron met as co-stars on the hit Disney Channel sitcom, Liv and Maddie. The two went public as a couple in August of 2013. In an interview with J-14 Magazine, McCartan talked about their first date, saying, "I took her out to dinner, and we went to this place in Hollywood called Bourgeois Pig and got some cider. We sat in this really cute room and just drank some cider and talked," McCartan explained.

"Then I took her up to this place up in the Hollywood Hills that has basically a panoramic 360 view of all of Hollywood and all of the valley. So, we saw all the lights, the Hollywood sign, the Griffith Park Observatory, and it was so romantic. We were up there until 3 in the morning, just talking and looking at the lights. Then I took her home and it was the most perfect, most romantic first date ever."

Dove Cameron also remembers the first stages of their relationship. While reminiscing with Fanlala she explained, "We went to this park because he's just like Romeo, and he was just like—I'm so grossed out by how cute he is—but he picked me up one day from my apartment. He had a car and he was a hot older boy. This was back before we were like really, really dating. We were just sort of seeing what happened. He took me to this park underneath a tree at sunset. He brought this guitar and he was like, 'Do you wanna come write songs with me in the park?' I was like, 'OK!...You're what movies are about!'"

Dove even tried sneaking a kiss, but it didn't go according to plan. "I leaned in to kiss him on the cheek, and he turned his head really quickly and kissed me because he knew that I was too shy to just kiss him. So, he like tricked me into it...I don't remember this—because in my mind it was magic and sparkles—but I apparently turned away and squealed and turned bright red."

The Disney star admitted she was really embarrassed by her behavior, but for Ryan McCartan, that was the moment he knew he was going to have feelings for Dove for a long time. Apparently, when he tells the story, it sounds really cute.

He Put a Ring on it!

On April 14, 2016, Ryan McCartan took to social media to announce his engagement to Dove Cameron. He wrote, "fiancé. I can't believe I get to call you that. Thanks for saying yes."

The following day, Dove Cameron posted an adorable Instagram picture of the couple at the beach, with the caption, "calling you my "boyfriend" never really felt right anyway. fiancée looks better on you. 💍"

Following the engagement, Dove spoke with People Magazine and revealed that after she said yes, something shifted in her. It was hard for her to put into words the emotional change, but it definitely sounded like a good thing.

Ryan also sat down with E! News not that long ago to talk about wedding planning, explaining that neither of them is in a rush to make it to the altar.

"She's so busy. I'm so busy. The last thing we want to do is turn it into another thing on the to-do list, you know what I mean?" Ryan continued saying, "I mean, we're infants—we're children—so we have a lot of time to plan and get it done, and it'll happen when it's supposed to."

The couple often referred to each other as 'my person' and Dove explained that although the engagement came as a complete shock, she knew Ryan wanted to get married young. That had always been part of his life plan, so it couldn't have been too surprising for Dove when he purposed.

Trouble In Paradise

It's safe to say the whole world watched this couple fall in love. From their time together on Disney Channel's 'Liv and Maddie,' to their band 'The Girl and the Dreamcatcher' that they started in 2015, we all thought they were perfect together.

Unfortunately, only six months after getting engaged, Dove Cameron and Ryan McCartan broke up. Ryan took to Twitter to share his heartbreaking news, writing, "Dove has decided this relationship isn't what she wants. We still love each other very much. Please be sensitive, as this is painful."

Despite this tweet, many of us were still left wondering what went wrong. Some speculated that it was because none of Dove's friends were fond of him, and believed he was using her for exposure.

However, others were insistent that Dove broke off the engagement to date her 'Descendants 2' co-star, Thomas Doherty. The two were photographed together last December, just months after ending her engagement with Ryan McCartan. Dove confirmed she was dating Thomas Doherty, but insisted on keeping the details private. She did say that the romance with the British actor progressed naturally and that the long distance isn't too bad since they're both busy. We must admit, the two are pretty cute together.

