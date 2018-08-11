Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's divorce might not happen. But don't get too excited.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's divorce might not happen, but not because they're reconciling; it's because, on a relatable note, they've procrastinated to the point of (potentially) no return. Celebrities: they're just like us!

Ben and Jen got married in 2005, separated in 2015, and officially filed for divorce last year. Though they're publicly leading separate lives - Ben has been dating Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus since 2017 - they've also been dragging out the legal proceedings necessary to sever ties.

The Blast obtained a recent document in which the Los Angeles Superior Court advised the actors that their case was still incomplete because the final judgment had not yet been filed and entered. The court explained in no uncertain terms that their case might be thrown out, saying, "If you fail to take the appropriate steps in your case, [we] may dismiss [it] for delay in prosecution."

Don't get your hopes up for a glorious reunion, however. Sources apparently close to the former couple say that the divorce is close to being made official, but the cause of these ongoing legal delays is unclear. RIP Bennifer 2.0, 2005 - 2018 (?).