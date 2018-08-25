Someone told Blake Lively to ‘fire your stylist.’ She fashionably destroyed them.

These days, it seems anyone with a functional keyboard feels entitled to critique public figures, whether it's for their creative output, career, or even style choices. Fashion icon and actress Blake Lively - and the woman lucky enough to see Ryan Reynolds naked on the regular - recently posted a shot of her rocking a plaid Roland Mouret suit. Colorful menswear: chic, non?

At least one Instagram user didn't think so. @gabeluna weighed in on Lively's ensemble, saying, "I say this with so much love & respect for you babe, please hire a stylist or fire the one you’re currently with". The issue? Lively doesn't have a stylist. Lively IS the stylist. Ouch.

So the former 'Gossip Girl' star responded - hilariously and classily - to this criticism. "Thank you for the tips, sir. Alas, I’ve tried to fire @blakelively so many times. But that b*tch just keeps coming back. She won’t leave me alone".

Instagram users had a field day mocking "gabe" and reveling in Lively's unexpected response. The comments section was absolutely LIT.