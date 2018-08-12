Kanye said he'd "smash" Kim's four sisters. Twitter had some opinions about it.

Listen: we have eyes. We can tell that all four of Kanye's famous sisters-in-law are also gorgeous, even when they're goofing around.
But Kanye stunned everyone by professing that he'd sleep with Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie. This incestuous - okay, BY LAW - revelation comes courtesy of his latest song "XTCY." A collaboration with DJ Clark Kent, the dirty ditty contains some uncomfortably honest lyrics.
Straight out the gate, he admits he's had lustful thoughts about all four of Kim's sisters. Arguably most disturbing is the lyric "You did something unholy to them pictures," which people have interpreted as Kanye divulging that he's, um, pleasured himself to photos of the Kardashian clan before.
They are, admittedly, beautiful.
But it's...unconventional to publicly claim you'd bang your wife's sisters. Including the half-sisters. Twitter users had understandably strong reactions to the song.
Some couldn't even fathom the concept. Though his phrasing differs, this guy SIMPLY. CANNOT.
The lyrics ruffled some feathers. Typical Kanye.
Apparently there aren't many people out there harboring similar fantasies - that they're willing to admit.
Women in particular were not thrilled.
If Kanye does end up in the doghouse, at least Pornhub's got his back.