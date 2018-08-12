Kanye said he'd "smash" Kim's four sisters. Twitter had some opinions about it.

Listen: we have eyes. We can tell that all four of Kanye's famous sisters-in-law are also gorgeous, even when they're goofing around.

But Kanye stunned everyone by professing that he'd sleep with Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie. This incestuous - okay, BY LAW - revelation comes courtesy of his latest song "XTCY." A collaboration with DJ Clark Kent, the dirty ditty contains some uncomfortably honest lyrics.

Sitting in the studio with my man @kanyewest and he said.. "Clark, let that new "XTCY"joint go!!! So.. ENJOY: NEW KANYE WEST.. https://t.co/n2LfhUvMxR — DJ CLARK KENT (@DJClarkKent) August 11, 2018

Straight out the gate, he admits he's had lustful thoughts about all four of Kim's sisters. Arguably most disturbing is the lyric "You did something unholy to them pictures," which people have interpreted as Kanye divulging that he's, um, pleasured himself to photos of the Kardashian clan before.

They are, admittedly, beautiful.