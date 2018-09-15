Ryan Reynolds just hilariously trolled Mark Wahlberg's ridiculous workout routine.

Mark Wahlberg recently revealed his daily routine to the world and it was...interesting. The Boston native claimed to rise at 2:30 AM, work out twice per day, and even make time for a cryogenic chamber sesh. Casual.

Ryan Reynolds responded in Reynoldsian (new word, start using it) fashion with a weekly schedule in the form of an out-of-office reply. Though it's obviously intended as a joke, the essence of it is real. He and Blake are kept quite busy with talk show appearances, social engagements, and parenting their two kids.

You can personally receive his "schedule" by e-mailing Ryan@aviationgin.com. Ryan says it was released *before* Mark's, so to call it a "response" is off base. Regardless: Reynolds the jokester has struck again.