Tanner Woodley is a California Native

Tanner Woodley was born in Simi Valley, Ca. The beautiful city is located right before you enter Los Angeles County. He was born to parents to Lori Victor and Lonnie Woodley. His mother, Lori, was a middle school counselor, and his father was a school principal.

His Parents are Divorced

Back when Shailene was 15 years old, her and Tanner's parents decided to get a divorce. The separation may have been for the best because the two seem to get along great. They have even been seen together simply hanging out.

Although divorce is always hard on children, it's nice to at least keep the peace. I'm sure a little comfort comes to Tanner and Shailene knowing their parents can still be friends, even if marriage wasn't right for them.

Tanner Woodley Has a Pretty Cool Older Sister

(Getty)

Shailene Woodley is a self-proclaimed environmentalist. She has been quoted saying, "I was an environmentalist in high school - or, I guess, a self-proclaimed environmentalist - and I started reading about the food system in America and how it's owned by all of these corporations. I was on a quest to find out what healthy really meant because people were saying that veganism was healthy or that the Paleo diet was healthy, but I really had no idea. So I started researching indigenous people and what their lifestyles were like because I was fascinated by the fact that they could still run in their eighties and still had amazing muscular and nervous systems, whereas in America now, by the time we get to our thirties, it's really hard for us to lose weight and maintain a healthy body and composition. So I just started adapting my lifestyle to that of indigenous people, and what I realized is that we're all indigenous creatures on this planet. The whole concept of re-wilding came about through some really good friends of mine, and it's basically about adapting to your current situation. If you're in the city, then you can't go back to hunter-and-gatherer times, so you have to adapt to the lifestyle that's out there. Herbalism is part of that and knowing how to heal our bodies naturally and knowing about organic farming. It's so important and essential to the Earth, to Gaia. We want to continue to live on this planet, and I think we need to break down the associations that we have that we're different from nature - that we need to protect the Earth and save the Earth - when we are, in fact, part of the Earth. So it all starts with us. If we want to save the planet, then I think we need to start saving ourselves in order to do that. I believe that organic farming, among many other practices, can really start that shift."

Shailene Woodley became a household name back in 2008 when she starred in ABC Family's American Drama Series, The Secret Life of the American Teenager. Her role as Amy Juergens spanned from 2008 to 2013. Shailene began acting in movies in 2011, when she appeared in Alexander Payne's The Descendants, opposite George Clooney.

Her performance in the role of Alexandra King brought critical acclaim and recognition by the movie industry. She won an Independent Spirit Award and the 2012 MTV Movie Awards Breakthrough Performance Award, as well as a Golden Globe nomination.

Shailene would go on to score roles in the wildly famous film adaptation of John Green's book The Fault in Our Stars, and The Divergent Series.

Tanner Woodley Has Been Kissed By His Sister

Shailene Woodley and her brother Tanner Woodley pic.twitter.com/GjOZxEaOrV — Whut (@shaixaloha) July 17, 2015

While at the MTV Movie Awards for her role in The Fault in Our Stars, Shailene gave her younger brother, Tanner, a kiss on the cheek when she was mentioned again for Best Kiss for her lip locking with Ansel Elgort in The Fault In Our Stars.

Tanner Woodley is Also an Actor

Tanner Woodley has had some small acting roles in short films, as well as a role on the show Boston Legal in 2006.

Tanner also appears to be relatively new to social media. If you take a look at his Instagram account, you'll see that his first post was made just last year, in 2016, and reads, "You do you."

From the looks of it, he sounds like an activist like his sister. It must run in the family.

