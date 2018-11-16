Meet the conservative grandpa on Twitter who Chrissy Teigan just made famous.

It's one thing to be subjected to the political opinions of your extended family members on Facebook or at a holiday meal, but it's a whole new bowl of jello when your gun-loving, Bible-thumping, flag-hugging, Grandpa gets his wrinkly mitts on a Twitter account.

Today is a very liberal Holiday ,, children dress in `costumes’ and ‘trick-treat` for candy !! They seem to think I will be a giving a hand-out but instead I will tell them to get a job and buy their own candy ,, very important life lesson about the dangers of the socialism !! — Walter(Owen's Grandp (@walterowensgrpa) October 31, 2018

"Walter's" tweets tow the line between real and satire, and it's fooling the Twitter-verse up and down the political spectrum. Conservatives seem to love his pro-Jesus tweets ...

Wow ,,, saw this photograph on the inter-net ,,, more proof that God is real !! The liberal’s will hate this !! pic.twitter.com/nz1bBL6km0 — Walter(Owen's Grandp (@walterowensgrpa) September 10, 2018

...until they dive a bit deeper...

Wow ,, when you use the swear-words Jesus ( God) can hear you !! This is why he had this picture taken to tell you to SHHH if your thinking of using a swear-word as it is against the Bible !! pic.twitter.com/fYxoF9uC1Q — Walter(Owen's Grandp (@walterowensgrpa) May 4, 2018

Wow sir ,,, the like’s of which we only saw when all those women accused you of similar thing ,,, very illegal !! I know you were a Virgin for many year’s as-well !!! — Walter(Owen's Grandp (@walterowensgrpa) September 25, 2018