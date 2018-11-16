Meet the conservative grandpa on Twitter who Chrissy Teigan just made famous.

Tara O’Brien
Nov 16, 2018@9:05 PM
It's one thing to be subjected to the political opinions of your extended family members on Facebook or at a holiday meal, but it's a whole new bowl of jello when your gun-loving, Bible-thumping, flag-hugging, Grandpa gets his wrinkly mitts on a Twitter account.

"Walter's" tweets tow the line between real and satire, and it's fooling the Twitter-verse up and down the political spectrum. Conservatives seem to love his pro-Jesus tweets ...

...until they dive a bit deeper...

Those on the left have also been #Waltered, a trending hashtag that refers to anyone fooled by this adorably awful grandpa persona (whoever she or he really is):

Surely, any liberal paying attention would recognize that "Walter" is just a semi-decent internet troll. Right, Chrissy Teigen?

The real lesson here is that if a tree falls in the woods with no one around to hear it, does it make a sound? And if Chrissy Teigen doesn't respond to any of our tweets, do we exist at all?

Let's hope "Owen" grows up to realize that his grandpa is a true Internet hero.

