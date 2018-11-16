Meet the conservative grandpa on Twitter who Chrissy Teigan just made famous.

It's one thing to be subjected to the political opinions of your extended family members on Facebook or at a holiday meal, but it's a whole new bowl of jello when your gun-loving, Bible-thumping, flag-hugging, Grandpa gets his wrinkly mitts on a Twitter account.
"Walter's" tweets tow the line between real and satire, and it's fooling the Twitter-verse up and down the political spectrum. Conservatives seem to love his pro-Jesus tweets ...
...until they dive a bit deeper...
Those on the left have also been #Waltered, a trending hashtag that refers to anyone fooled by this adorably awful grandpa persona (whoever she or he really is):
Surely, any liberal paying attention would recognize that "Walter" is just a semi-decent internet troll. Right, Chrissy Teigen?
The real lesson here is that if a tree falls in the woods with no one around to hear it, does it make a sound? And if Chrissy Teigen doesn't respond to any of our tweets, do we exist at all?
Let's hope "Owen" grows up to realize that his grandpa is a true Internet hero.