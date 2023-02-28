12 people share the big celebrities they've met who were kind and humble.

Fame can easily ruin someone's life by insulating them in a fishbowl of privilege while stripping away all of their privacy and ability to live anonymously.

This paradoxical mix of immense wealth paired with the suffocating public gaze is enough to render anyone self-absorbed or out of touch.

And yet, there are some famous people who miraculously remain down-to-earth and chill even after living in the throes of fame.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people shared which celebrities they've met that were surprisingly humble and kind.

1. From DMMEPANCAKES:

I got to meet Terry Crews at a tough mudder obstacle course like event. He was the kindest and sweetest dude despite being built like a monster and looking intimidating as hell at first.

A friend of mine worked out at the same gym as Hugh Jackman in the West Village and they'd exchange pleasantries from time to time.