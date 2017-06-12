Advertising

Most of us know Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley from the Netflix series, '13 Reasons Why', that was released in March. Brandon is a 23-year-old American actor, who was born on October 11, 1993. However, as a relatively new face, there is a lot we still don't know about him.

His First Acting Job Was a Disaster

Brandon Flynn got his first acting role at the age of 10. He was cast to play Mr. Smee in a musical production of Peter Pan. Brandon never took the time to memorize his lines, and on the first night, he had the hiccups throughout the entire show. Talk about a bad first impression on opening night.

He Studied The Arts in School

When you so excited about the @netflix panel on April 15 in BRAZIL for @13reasonswhy 🇧🇷 😝 🇧🇷 A post shared by Brandon Flynn (@flynnagin11) on Apr 13, 2017 at 5:29pm PDT

Brandon Flynn was born in Miami, Florida, where he attended high school at New World School of the Arts. Brandon also went on to get a bachelor's degree in Fine Arts, from Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University in New Jersey in 2016.

After he graduated, Brandon went on to land roles on BrainDead and an off-Broadway production of Kid Victory at the Vineyard Theatre. Before landing these roles, Brandon Flynn also acted in various commercials and films. He even acted in eleven plays, including Much Ado About Nothing and The Crucible. Brandon got his big break when he played Justin Foley in '13 Reasons Why' in 2017. It was his first major television role.

Brandon Has Two Sisters

Brandon has two sisters, Jaime Flynn and Danielle Flynn. He seems like such a nice brother. He even dedicated an Instagram post to them on national sibling day, saying, "My sisters! So many people have become my chosen family and my brothers and sisters through life but these two are blood! Always supportive of who I am and what I do. I love them so much it hurts. Thank you, Jaime and Danielle, for always being there and for giving me my niece and nephew who inspire me every day. Xoxoxo L.Y.L.T #nationalsiblingsday 💖 #123"

He is Really Good Friends with Miles Heizer.

There have been rumors flying since the premiere of '13 Reasons Why' that Brandon Flynn and Miles Heizer could possibly be dating. The idea started circulating when Miles posted a photo on his Instagram account of him and Brandon looking a little cozy and referring to him as 'an angel.'

Happy birthday @flynnagin11 You're an angel amongst men A post shared by miles heizer (@younggoth) on Oct 11, 2016 at 2:01pm PDT Although fans were beginning to get extremely excited about this off-screen relationship, it doesn't appear to be true. A rep for Miles told Page Six that the rumors are false. Stating, "This is a false report. Miles and Brandon are friends from the show but are not dating."

He's Not Afraid of Ink

After Selena Gomez and Brandon's '13 Reasons Why' co-stars Alisha Boe and Tommy Dorfman got matching tattoos, Brandon decided to join the party and get the matching ink himself. Brandon posted on his Instagram, saying, "My new addition ;) As a pledge of love and hope for people who deal with suicidal thoughts, depression, addiction, and self-injury... be the author of your own story and allow your story to continue because it could help others and change the world. I love you and please go to 13reasonsehy.info for resources and to find out people care 💙got it In blue for Hannah Baker and her polish."

This metaphor is extremely powerful to so many people and has caused a semicolon to symbolize and represent the choice to live. Many people get it tattooed on their body as a representation of their own struggles, or simply to support those dealing with suicidal thoughts. Either way, it is such a caring and thoughtful gesture.

