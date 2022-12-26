5 People Having A Bad Monday.

The holidays are over with Christmas and Hannukah ending; folks are now waking up on Monday realizing, 'Oh no, it's Monday.' Well, at least you aren't these folks waking up to an immediate bad day.5. Margot Robbie because her new film Babylon has been marked as a flop.Babylon came out on December 23rd and only brought in $3.5 million with a budget of 79 million, which isn't a great return on investment. The film is Robbie's second flop of the year after critics tore apart Robbie's last film Amsterdam. The film also features Olivia Wilde, Brad Pitt, Tobey Maguire, and others, marking the film's disappointment after having such a star-studded cast. Margot hopes for a rebound in 2023 with Barbie and an Ocean's Eleven Prequel on the horizon.4. The Sun after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reject their apology.The Sun is a British Newspaper that recently published a brutal takedown of the royal couple, mainly targeting Meghan. The article received so much backlash that the Sun had to pull it. The writer Jeremey Clarkson issued this apology via Twitter: Oh dear. I’ve rather put my foot in it. In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people. I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) December 19, 2022 The reference Clarkson is talking about is when he wrote, 'At night I'm unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britan while the crowds chant 'Shame!' and throw lumps of excrement at her.'The Sun added, 'We at The Sun regret the publication of this article, and we are sincerely sorry.' However, the royal couple is calling the apology empty as the Sun hasn't reached out directly to Meghan to apologize.A rep for the couple added, 'While the public deserves the publication’s regrets for their dangerous comments, we wouldn’t be in this situation if The Sun did not continue to profit off of and exploit hate, violence, and misogyny. A true apology would be a shift in their coverage and ethical standards. Unfortunately, we’re not holding our breath.'3. The Cincinnati Bengals for a Christmas Eve plane scare.The Bengals won against the New England Patriots on Saturday, and after the game, the team hopped on their team plane to head home for the holidays. That is until one of the engines of the aircraft stopped working. The plane had to make an emergency landing in New York City at JFK international airport.The players had to wait in the airport for a new plane to take them home, and the incident was terrifying for everyone on board. Thankfully nobody was hurt, and the Bengals all got home safely for the holidays.2. Rich Catholics because Pope Francis said to stop being so greedy.The Pope delivered his Christmas Eve homily (the priest's commentary on a piece of scripture) in Rome on Saturday, where the theme of it all was denouncing what he viewed as society's intense focus on consumerism and collecting wealth.His Christmas message was loud and clear, condemning greed in all forms and saying Jesus was the exact opposite of the rich man, a poor vagabond. Pope Francis noted, "As always, the principal victims of this human greed are the weak and vulnerable."The Pope ended his sermon by saying, "Dear brothers, dear sisters, at Christmas, God is poor: let charity be reborn!" PF also encouraged folks to “not let this Christmas pass without doing something good."Hey, God-fearing rich people, are you all listening?1. Adidas because they are sitting on over half a billion in Yeezys.Kanye West's descent has thrown Adidas into a tough situation. After cutting ties with Kanye, Adidas is sitting on a mountain of his old shoes, planning to sell them without Kanye's brand attached to them.Adidas is eager to dump its stock as reports suggest it's coming into around $530 million. The Financial Times released a story that indicated that Adidas' financial success was hinged on the shoes.They're hoping sneakerheads will still buy the show without it being attached to Kanye, and if sneaker fans don't, the company could be in for a rough new year. In 2022 alone, Yeezys netted Adidas 1.8 billion dollars. The company has set a date to release the unbranded Yeezys in January 2023.