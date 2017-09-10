Advertising

Most people saw Alyson Stoner grow up on Disney Channel. She first started off on 'Mike's Super Short Show' and then appeared on 'The Suite Life of Zack and Cody', 'That's So Raven' and 'Camp Rock'.

She has steadily risen to fame as an actress, and although we've watched her progress, there is still so much we don't know about the 24-year-old star. So here are five things you may not know.

She is a Super Talented Dancer

Alyson Stoner has been dancing since before any of us can remember. It appears to be her first creative skill in life and is still one of her biggest passions today. However, after quite a few years in the entertainment industry, Alyson decided it was time for a change.

On her website, she says, "After 15 years in entertainment, I reached the formidable transition to adulthood and realized my biggest obstacle wasn't the industry or my competition, but myself. I’d been waiting for the world to give me permission and an opportunity when really the responsibility to participate in my story and dream was solely mine. It’s been a scary, messy and thrilling journey of personal and artistic development, but this is the life I want to live: vulnerable, honest, bold, and human. This is the woman I am."

Alyson is unapologetically herself and authentic. It definitely shows in everything she does and her fans clearly appreciate it because they are still supporting her today.

She Can Sing!

Watch my SECOND collab "Rockabye" w @thefilharmonic on their YT. 😍 Leave some love for each other below. ❤️ A post shared by Alyson Stoner (@alysonstoner) on Jun 19, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

When Alyson first rose to fame, she was not a singer. She was a young dancer and an actress. Once she became passionate about singing, she didn't instantly rush into making an album. She began training. She took voice lessons and classes. She put in the work because singing wasn't something that originally came naturally to her.

This is a real testament to her character and ability to work for what she wants in life. Now, if you scroll through her covers of songs that she posts, she sounds like an incredible singer. It really shows you what hard work can do.

She's a Great Life Coach

Alyson has the power and authority to be a legitimate motivational speaker. She projects her voice with such authority and has a power behind her words, that makes you want to do what she says.

Her leadership skills and passion for inspiring people really shows in her own work ethic. She has been so successful in everything that she does, it only makes sense that others would want to hear from the best. Alyson clearly loves giving advice and is great at getting her followers to contribute and work together. She even told them in the caption to, "Comment some advice for each other below!"

Alyson is Close with Her Mom

Happy #MothersDay!! 🌸 You're stuck with me. 🤘🏽 A post shared by Alyson Stoner (@alysonstoner) on May 14, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

Alyson Stoner is super close with her mom. The two have been tied to the hip for years. Her mom has supported everything she's wanted to do in life from singing, to dancing, to acting.

It's no doubt that parents are their kids biggest cheerleaders, but from the looks of this picture, maybe Alyson wasn't the easiest daughter to raise. She posted this picture on Mother's Day with the caption, "Happy #MothersDay!! You're stuck with me."

Alyson was pretty much implying that her mother might want to get rid of her. Most likely she was joking, but who knows. Maybe she was a difficult teenager. Either way, it looks like the two of them really love each other. There's nothing like a mother-daughter bond.

She Loves To Read

Belle is back! 📚 #brunette • Comment some books I should read!! A post shared by Alyson Stoner (@alysonstoner) on Apr 27, 2017 at 12:42pm PDT

Alyson posted this picture of her reading back in April, but she also told her followers to comment more books that she should read. Knowing how busy Alyson is, it can't be easy to find time for leisure activities, but it's really great that she's making reading a priority.

Alyson is a huge role model for young people and reading is such a pivotal role in education. It's nice to know that she's promoting something positive and helpful. If celebrities do something, most people will follow suit, and she's leading by example.

