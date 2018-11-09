Ariana Grande trolls engagement ring shoppers with cutting 'advice.'

Everyone and their grandmother is familiar with Ariana Grande's relationship woes at this point. Apparently she's been getting self-reflective and is ready to move on from her former engagement to 'Saturday Night Live' cast member Pete Davidson. But angst over a relationship folding doesn't evaporate overnight. Much as social media provides an escape sometimes - if you've ever watched a red panda video while sobbing, then you understand how half of college parties ended for me - it can't distract us from our problems forever. And right now, Ariana knows that better than anyone.

Instagram account @commentsbycelebs picked up on real-time evidence of Ariana's healing process.

Celebrities: they're just like us! Emotionally triggered by personally resonant Instagram posts, that is. We totally get it. Ariana's mourning the wedding of her dreams. She doesn't need nuptial #content in her feeds, staring her in the flawless face.