12 times Ariana Grande was the funniest person on Twitter.

Ariana Grande had a chaotic, headline-filled year of ups and downs. She and Pete Davidson got engaged, then broke up not long after. Her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died from a drug overdose. She released a hugely popular album, Sweetener, and the 'smash' hit Thank U, Next.

Through it all, Ariana managed to retain her sanity - and her characteristic sense of humor, best expressed through Twitter. Pete definitely wasn't the only funny one in that relationship.

Without further ado, here are twelve times Ariana Grande was the funniest person on Twitter. For maximum effect, read while sipping a latte and bumping 'successful'.

1.

2.