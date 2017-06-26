Advertising

Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens have been a hot item for a few years now, but they recently took to Instagram to share some beautiful vacation photos of their getaway. The two of them went vacationing in the Hamptons together.

Stripey vibes with my man @austinbutler A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Jun 24, 2017 at 4:50pm PDT

Their weekend getaway began with this photo that Vanessa shared on Saturday, June 24 of the two of them. They appear to be arriving at a hotel together. Vanessa captioned her photo, "Stripey vibes with my man @austinbutler"

The two of them look happier than ever and appear to be very in love. The following day Vanessa shared another little glimpse into their love getaway.

I love the hamptons 😍❤️ A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Jun 25, 2017 at 12:30pm PDT

She and Austin are just holding each other, staring at a beautiful sunset in the Hamptons. There's a wine glass on the table and some evidence of a romantic dinner together.

The two of them are serious relationship goals and are definitely making everyone else jealous. One last snapshot that Vanessa added was of a similar view.

That view tho ❤️ A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Jun 25, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT

Vanessa captioned this photo "That view tho ❤️"

It's a little debatable whether she is talking about the view of the Hamptons again, or if she's admiring her sweet boyfriend Austin. Maybe it's a little bit of both. The two actors live very hectic and busy lives. They definitely need some alone time and couples bonding.

They appear to be stronger than ever and very happy together. Of course, a lot of us are still mourning the separation of Vanessa and Zac Efron, but ultimately we just want them to be happy. If they are happier with different people then they should follow their heart.

