Episode 2 is up on ITunes (link in my bio). We discuss who Ashley went on a "friend" date with...or was it a real date? We also talk with @luke__pell about living up to unrealistic expectations. #iheartradio A post shared by Ben Higgins (@higgins.ben) on May 30, 2017 at 6:50am PDT

Ben Higgins recently launched a podcast with former 'Bachelor' alum Ashley Iaconetti, but he has more projects in the works as well. Ben recently took to Instagram, where he has 1.4 million followers, to share the news of his new blog.

He posted a picture of himself with his tongue out while hanging out in the sand with a group of his friends.

He captioned the photo, "Our official blog, @mahoganyworkplacecreative , is live (link in profile) after many months of work! My friends and I (some pictured above) have collaborated to create a place to share stories, express opinions, endorse what we love, and connect all of us in this crazy thing we call life. Please check it out and offer feedback. My friends and I look forward to writing many more posts for years to come!"

It sounds like Ben is expecting this blog to be a long journey. He's projecting that he and his friends will be contributing to it for years to come. The blog is titled, 'Mahogany Work Place Creative' and has apparently been in the works for months.

It's a great idea for Ben and his friends to collaborate and share their ideas with people, but most of you are wondering what this blog is specifically about. Ben says it's a place to share stories, opinions, and things we like, but more than any of that it appears that he wants a place of connection for people.

The first post he shared on his blog's official Instagram account was about cooking meat. There's a giant slab of meat with a knife on a cutting board. The caption read, "Man, Meat, and a Flame 🔥 Ever wonder how to smoke some tasty meat for dinner? Find out in our latest blog post!

http://mahoganyworkplace.com/man-meat-and-a-flame/ <-- Link in Bio!"

The post talks about smoking meat and gives some great barbecue tips. It did say 'Man, Meat and a Flame,' so this could be a sign that Ben's blog will target a male audience more than a female one. It does make sense since Ben and his group of guy friends will be the ones who will be contributing to the posts.

The most recent post is simply a photo of what appears to be Ben with his hands in his pocket. Ben is still on the search for love and quite a few people would like to know what he's looking for in a lasting relationship.

The caption read, "Want to know what @higgins.ben is looking for in a relationship? Read about it today in our featured blog post! <-- Link in bio!"

There's a good chance that this is a very vulnerable post from Ben. We all know about his recent break up with Lauren Bushnell, and the fact that he's opening up about what he wants could mean he didn't find that in Lauren. It also shows that Ben is still looking for love and might even be ready to get back out there. Either way, we are all excited for more posts and to watch his new blog grow.

