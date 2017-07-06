Advertising

She's Super Close With Her Sister

Dani's sister, Bella Thorne, got her big break when she was only twelve years old. Bella landed the lead role in the Disney Channel sitcom, 'Shake it Up!.' For most people that would sound like a dream come true. Everyone wants to be on Disney Channel! Not necessarily. According to J-14, Bella only auditioned out of necessity.

"I didn't want to audition for Shake It Up!," Bella explained. "I literally said in my audition, 'I don't sing. I don't dance. I'm basically tone deaf, and I'm not funny. So I don't know why I'm here.' And everybody just started laughing. They all thought it was a joke."

"Do you think that I wanted to be a Disney girl? Did you think I wanted to do that? We were about to live physically on the street if I didn't have that role. We were living off Stouffer's coupons, and that's all we had to eat every day. That may not sound like a big deal to everybody, but when you're a single mom raising four kids with debt and you have nothing to your name, it's f-cking sh-tty."

Water babies holdin each other up 👯 Everyday with you is so special. I love you little b 💙 A post shared by Dani Thorne (@dani_thorne) on May 14, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

Although there is a five year age gap between Dani, who is 24 years old, and Bella who is 19, the two often refer to each other as twins and love spending every moment they can together.

Her Dad Died

In 2007, Dani Thorne lost her dad. Dani was only 14 years old when her dad, Reinaldo Thorne, was killed in a motorcycle accident. Bella was only nine years old at the time. After their dad's death, the family quickly plunged into poverty. Their mom was all alone, raising four kids, and had no money left to do it.

This was the main reason Bella was so driven to get acting roles, telling Seventeen Magazine, "I don't think anybody really knew about our struggles. It wasn't a very obvious thing. I've never really talked about it. I wasn't hiding it, and I wasn't like, 'Oh, I'm embarrassed because we don't have money.' It was, 'Oh, we don't have money, so we're going to work that much harder.' It was a scary thing, though, because you really want those jobs. It's a different hunger when you want your family to eat."

With all the Thorne kids in the entertainment industry, it definitely sounded like a family effort. Unfortunately, tragedies like that can cause some serious hardships, but the Thorne family pulled through together.

She is a Model and an Actress

Dani Thorne was born on January 19, 1993, in Miami, Florida. She is Cuban, Irish, Italian, Greek, and English. Dani started modeling when she was only three years old and shot campaigns for Moschino, GAP, H&M, and Macy's just to name a few.

In 2008, she appeared in an episode of the Disney Channel sitcom, 'Hannah Montana', starring Miley Cyrus. Dani also played the role of Britney in a 2010 episode of General Hospital.

She Makes Her Own Clothes

Little raver ballerina 🦄 A post shared by Dani Thorne (@dani_thorne) on Jun 21, 2017 at 12:21pm PDT

On top of acting and modeling, Dani also began designing and making her own clothes when she was only 15 years old. It was around that time that Dani developed a new and different love for fashion.

That love launched her into doing many creative things such as styling, photography, and directing. Dani even recently started her own clothing line named VALLEYCITY. She is a co-founder as well as a designer in the company.

Dani Thorne Has Her Own Website

Need to go beach camping one of these weekends.... 🌴 A post shared by Dani Thorne (@dani_thorne) on Sep 11, 2016 at 9:30am PDT

Dani Thorne has her own website, which she calls Dani Thorne's world. Her website includes many sections. Some are of her modeling photos, a life section that looks like a social media site, an area devoted to press, and an about section.

In the about section Dani talks about her love life and the passion she has found in fashion, saying, "My love for the fashion industry is deeply rooted in my DNA. It's my earliest memories and the current happiness flowing through my days. Even through all the hustle and hard work, I'm still smiling, so I know I'm on the right path."

We couldn't have said it better ourselves. It sounds like Dani Thorne knows what she's doing and has a great attitude toward life.

Rainbow bright 🌈 A post shared by Dani Thorne (@dani_thorne) on Oct 19, 2016 at 9:23am PDT

