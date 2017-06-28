Advertising

Brooke Hyland and her sister Paige were two of the first to exit the hit Lifetime show 'Dance Moms', but now Brooke looks happier than ever vacationing in Bermuda. She recently took to Instagram to share her photos of the beautiful island.

Surrounded by water & beautiful people 🌊 A post shared by BROOKE HYLAND (@brookehyland) on Jun 22, 2017 at 10:23am PDT

The former reality star is now 19 years old, 5'1" tall, and attends college like any regular teenager would do. Like most of us on summer vacation, Brooke is living it up before she has to hit the books once again.

Brooke is the oldest of three and is frequently photographed with her younger sister Paige Hyland. Paige is in the red bikini in the middle of the photo and it appears that the two sisters are close friends. Brooke captioned her photo "Surrounded by water and beautiful people."

Didn't think there was anything more enjoyable than a long walk on the beach until this. 🐴🏝 A post shared by BROOKE HYLAND (@brookehyland) on Jun 25, 2017 at 5:20am PDT

The picturesque background of Bermuda is completely breathtaking. The water and the sky are both so blue and paired with the white sand on the beach, it doesn't seem like it could get much better.

Brooke appears to agree. She captioned her June 25 photo, "Didn't think there was anything more enjoyable than a long walk on the beach until this."

Brooke is referring to her riding horseback on the beach in Bermuda. Most of us would have to agree with her. How can life get much better than that?

BERMUDAful 🌼 A post shared by BROOKE HYLAND (@brookehyland) on Jun 26, 2017 at 5:23am PDT

The photos don't stop there. Brooke continues to share her "BERMUDAful" pictures on Instagram. This time she was posing on a rock in a yellow bikini. She looks to be near a cliff or rock overhang, with the crystal blue water all around her.

Visit a pink sand beach ✔️🌸 A post shared by BROOKE HYLAND (@brookehyland) on Jun 27, 2017 at 6:08pm PDT

She continues sharing, or shall we say bragging, about her Bermuda vacation with a gorgeous picture of pink sand in her hands. Everyone talks about visiting a white sand beach, but pink sand sounds even cooler. Apparently, it was on Brooke's bucket list too because she captioned the photo, "Visit a pink sand beach ✔️🌸"

Would happily live in a bikini on this island forever // 👙: @albionfit - 15% off with BROOKE15 🌿 A post shared by BROOKE HYLAND (@brookehyland) on Jun 28, 2017 at 8:21am PDT

Finally, Brooke Hyland's vacation photos conclude with one she posted just a few hours ago. She is seen in a tropical looking bikini, standing in the clear water with sunglasses on, leaning against a giant rock.

She states that she "Would happily live in a bikini on this island forever," and I can't help but agree with her. From the looks of these photos, a Bermuda vacation sounds amazing and Brooke truly appears to be enjoying herself.

