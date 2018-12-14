Chris Pratt adorably shouts out his new girlfriend on Instagram. She has a very famous dad.

Hearts shattered worldwide when Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announced their breakup last August. Was their split due to Chris's physical transformation into a hard-bodied film actor? Or were their internal tensions that caused a rift to form? We can't be sure, of course - but we do know that their separation had people declaring that love was dead.

While Anna is dating photographer Michael Barrett, Chris finally confirmed his relationship with Katherine Schwarzenegger on Instagram yesterday. The man knows how to make a collage, and he knows how to make it extra adorable. Katherine's a lucky lady.

If you can read, you're probably thinking: wait...Schwarzenegger? As in Arnold?

That's the one!

No, seriously, Katherine is the daughter of Ah-nold and Maria Shriver - John F. Kennedy's niece. That makes Katherine JFK's grand-niece and a member of the political world's most famous family. Not too shabby, Chris.