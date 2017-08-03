Advertising

Lindsay Lohan has managed to stay in the spotlight the past few years thanks to very Lindsay Lohan things like inventing her own accent, petitioning to be cast in the live-action Little Mermaid, and paying tribute to victims of terrorism by posing in lingerie (in a now-deleted Instagram post–good move, Linds). But now she's back and she just tweeted about her little brother. Dakota "Cody" Lohan, 21, is a model, and he's just graced the pages of Vogue China.

Proud of my little brother in Vogue China pic.twitter.com/7z6VEN4XaJ — Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) August 1, 2017

"Proud of my little brother in Vogue China," Lohan tweeted, alongside a shot of her redheaded little bro alongside another model, both of whom are giving the camera all the smoldering in the world. In the shot, Dakota Lohan is rocking some trends that evidently are not yet en vogue in the U.S. For one, he's wearing a giant off-white sweater with sleeves that could easily fit a toddler or two. (Excuse me, I need to go find some toddlers to stretch out my sweater sleeves immediately.) The sweater is layered over a dressy turtleneck and topped off with a thin black tie knotted around his neck. ~High fashion~ baby!!!

And this Vogue appearance was no fluke: Dakota Lohan is represented by IMG Models, the same management company that represents high-profile models including Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Ashley Graham, Karlie Kloss, and Kate Moss. His profile on IMG's website features a slew of photos showing off his chiseled features. And we're not mad about them. Helloooooo, Dakota!

#dakotaLohan #codyLohan @dakotalohan Stunning @lindsaylohan A post shared by MAFIA LOHAN (@mafialohan) on Apr 15, 2017 at 6:10pm PDT

As pointed out by HelloGiggles, Dakota Lohan's modeling career has been a thing since he was in elementary school. Here is he strutting down the runway during New York Fashion Week back in 2006, much to his sister's delight.

Getty Images

Getty Images

And here he is on a 2005 NYFW runway, wearing an outfit even more offensive than a blazer over a Gap hoodie.

Getty Images

Looks like both these Lohan siblings could learn a thing or two about cultural appropriation.

