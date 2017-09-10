Advertising

Debby Ryan rose to fame as Bailey Picket on Disney Channel's 'The Suite Life on Deck'. She landed the role in 2008 as a 14-year-old and instantly moved her life to Los Angeles, Ca.

Following her life changing role, Debby went on to star in the Disney Channel movie '16 Wishes'. She is also a singer and a songwriter, and in 2013 formed the band 'The Never Ending'. From 2011 to 2015 she starred in the Disney Channel Original Series 'Jesse' and even directed one of the episodes. She definitely has a lot going for her, but there is still so much we don't know about the 24-year-old rising star.

She's Going to Be On Netflix

It looks like Debby Ryan is going to be on Netflix. According to Deadline.com, "Insatiable, the darkly comedic hour long pilot starring Debby Ryan and Dallas Roberts, which narrowly missed a pickup at the CW, is getting a 13-episode series order — at Netflix. I hear the Internet network is finalizing a deal with CBS TV Studios for Insatiable, which will become a Netflix original series. It comes from writer Lauren Gussis (Dexter, Once Upon A Time), Ryan Seacrest Productions and Storied Media Group. Netflix declined comment."

Debby took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the matter. She captioned her photo, "Insatiable got picked up by Netflix. That means you guys are about to be able to binge thirteen episodes of different humans and the hungers they can't seem to fill. This series navigates a moving, intertwined spectrum of sexuality, race, love, age, identity, humor and the instability that comes from humanity and mental conditions: obsession, control, disordered eating, pathology, fear of owning our identity...

I need this show because I put in it my heart and it stuck there.

We need this show because it's important to tell human stories right now. It's important to laugh and it's important to relate and it's important to be uncomfortable and it's most important to learn, and then love."

She Likes to Hike

if you don't get #content did you even hike 📸 @mad_hill A post shared by debbyryan (@debbyryan) on Feb 24, 2017 at 1:16pm PST

Debby Ryan took to her Instagram in February to share this beautiful picture of her overlooking all of Los Angeles. She captioned the photo, "If you don't get #content did you even hike"

It appears that Debby enjoys hiking not only for the exercise and beautiful views, but also to simply be content in life. She's always been very creative person who enjoyed nature so it's no surprise that the outdoors inspires her and even centers her. When you think about it, a hike with that kind of view is a pretty good one.

Her Brother is Married

my sister-in-law is 24 today!!!!!! And still as magical as the day I found her online lmao hbd sar ilysm 📸: @sparksss A post shared by debbyryan (@debbyryan) on Feb 10, 2017 at 2:45am PST

Not a lot of people get an Instagram post dedicated to them at 2:45 A.M. However, Debby Ryan's sister-in-law did. Back in February Debby wrote a sweet message to her sister wishing her the happiest of birthdays.

Her caption read, "my sister-in-law is 24 today!!!!! And still as magical as the day I found her online lmao (laugh my a** off) hbd (happy birthday) sar ilysm (I love you so much)

There's nothing like a sister bond, and if you are lucky enough to be close to your siblings wife, it's a fabulous thing. Debby appears to really love and appreciate her sister-in-law which makes for a fun and loving family environment.

She's a Writer

Debby is clearly a very eloquent writer. She has written songs, movies and television shows, but her creative writing my be some of the best. She writes in a way that almost sounds like poetry. She ties her words together so effortlessly and writes with so much inspiration.

It's very evident that Debby Ryan likes to support and inspire people. Many of her photos on Instagram have long captions about life and self discovery. She captioned this one, "The other thing you should know is that I’m free. I’m free to choose to sit cross legged in the downpour, I’m free to wake up every day, pop an umbrella, and fight or free to follow the spiral down. I'm free to love harder with the bleeding parts of my heart, and I'm free to exercise empathy on deep dark levels.

Because soaked, inconvenient, gray, miserable, hyperventilating, or still as night, I’m free to get there and be there just like everyone else. You're free to get there and you're allowed to be there just like everyone else.

Don’t be scared.

It becomes company,

and after being warm and dry too long, you begin to feel crazy and you sit on the shower floor until the lines in your hands are tingling. You wonder if you can drown your ears with an almost steady rhythm of rain, and you want to tip your chin up and let all of it fill you, or you sit there sobbing about how it’s always like this and you can never get a pure gasp of air.



Seek out lightness. Stay with strength.

Be aware of your intake and focus on things bigger than you, or us, or what's cornering you in your mind.

It'll serve you. Honor your courage, and respect your currency of mental and emotional energy.

Save up if you need.

Splurge on the things that're worth it.

Something cool about rain is that it filters the dirt from the air.

Stick wit it, strangers and friends. Your freedom is worth the courage."

She May Not Be Comfortable in Public

*is completely comfortable in a public social environment* A post shared by debbyryan (@debbyryan) on Jan 11, 2017 at 9:15am PST

Alright, so a lot of us have fears of public speaking, doing presentations in front of our class, or even being in front of a lot of people. These are totally normal fears, but we don't usually expect them from celebrities who make a living off of performing for millions of people.

As it turns out, Debby Ryan might not be as comfortable in public as we thought. She appears to be a very social person, but back in January she captioned a photo of her with a microphone, "*is completely comfortable in a public social environment*"

It's pretty obvious that she's being sarcastic and may have more fears than she lets on. However, Debby is a total pro and conquers her fears like a true professional. We are all rooting for her and just enjoy what she has to say, so she has nothing to worry about.

