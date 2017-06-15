Advertising

Griffin Steinfeld is 23 years old. He was born January 9, 1994. Griffin probably is best known for having the famous younger sister, Hailee Steinfeld. Hailee rose to fame after starring in movies such as True Grit, Ender's Game, Romeo & Juliet, Begin Again, 3 Days to Kill, Pitch Perfect 2, and The Edge of Seventeen. She also has a very successful singing career with platinum singles in multiple countries. Despite her busy schedule, she still manages to get some sibling bonding in.

Griffin and Hailee are Extremely Close

There was a minimum height requirement to fly one of the planes so I did what I could to give my sis a little more height. #justbrotherthings #family A post shared by Griffin Steinfeld (@griffinsteinfeld) on Mar 19, 2017 at 8:54pm PDT

Despite the nearly three year age gap separating these two, the siblings appear to be closer than ever. He even used the hashtag "just brother things" in his post with Hailee on his shoulders.

Griffin has walked multiple red carpet events with Hailee and the rest of the family. He has attended the academy awards, movie premieres, after parties and much more all in support of his little sister. We must say, he cleans up pretty nicely compared to his usual racing attire.

The relationship goes both ways though, as Hailee has been spotted on the race track many times, supporting her big bro in whatever he does. Although they appear to live extremely different lives, they love each other just the same.

He's a NASCAR Driver

Out here doing some more low boost test hits learning about suspension tuning. A post shared by Griffin Steinfeld (@griffinsteinfeld) on May 11, 2017 at 7:08pm PDT

When Griffin was growing up, his passion was off-road racing. He did that throughout his childhood, and it wasn't until 2012 that he took an interest in racing cars. From 2012-2014 Griffin Steinfeld was a NASCAR driver. His passion runs deep, and one look at his Instagram account will show you how knowledgeable he is about cars.

From pictures of tires to motors and racing videos, this is clearly his passion. He even enjoys poking fun at his younger sister for clearly having no clue what different motors look like. However, in a recent post, Griffin shared his thoughts on the similarities between the siblings' different careers.

The caption reads, "Today I realized how much our careers can relate. There are so many things we rely on when you are on stage and I'm on the track. You rely on hundreds of people to make sure everything is spot on from sound, to lighting, and even to transportation to get you there on time. If one of those things is not 100% spot on, the entire performance can change. For me, if one single nut or bolt fails, I can be in a wall faster than a blink of an eye. Tonight you taught me how to adapt when things happen unexpectedly. When sound failed you reacted, pulled the entire crowd back on their feet and ended with a bang. You're amazing and I love you so much. Now let's go make some cookies. 😜❤️. #family "

Talk about sibling goals. Griffin sounds like an incredibly wise and older brother, yet humble enough to still learn from his younger sister daily. How inspiring.

He Has His Own YouTube Channel

(Getty)

Griffin Steinfeld has a very popular YouTube channel that he posts on regularly. He has 200 subscribers and almost 16 thousand views on his videos. It's pretty obvious that Griffin's passion is for cars, and that is what his YouTube channel is dedicated to.

All of his videos have something to do with cars whether it's how to drive them, how to fix them, or what parts to buy for them. Some of his video titles include, "Racing is Unpredictable," "Teaching a Hottie How to Drive a Manuel Car," and "The FIRST Few Modifications You Should do to Your Whip."

Griffin's knowledge of all things cars and racing is unmatched, but he also has the passion. This is what he loves doing and he's sharing what he knows with the world. It's really inspiring to see his enthusiasm and we'll all be waiting for more videos.

He Knows How to Shoot a Gun

Doin some awesome stuff with my dude @street_bike_tommy and keeping the neighbors happy thanks to @silencerco 🤠. #shiny A post shared by Griffin Steinfeld (@griffinsteinfeld) on Apr 2, 2017 at 10:29am PDT

Griffin recently took to Instagram to share a photo of him shooting guns with a friend. In the caption, he says he's doing some awesome stuff, but also mentions that he is able to keep the neighbors happy. He tags @silencerco in his post, and their website is dedicated to guns and gun paraphernalia.

Although gun violence and gun safety is a very controversial and debatable topic, Griffin appears to be taking the proper safety techniques and shooting responsibly. He and his friend both have headphones on, and they look to be out in the forest somewhere in a grassy field. As long as he's keeping his neighbors happy and safe, he will probably be able to continue this hobby without a problem.

He Has a Soft Side

I almost forgot about #nationalpuppyday!!! Paris and I kicking back catching some rays 🐶. A post shared by Griffin Steinfeld (@griffinsteinfeld) on Mar 23, 2017 at 7:42pm PDT

Being surrounded by race cars and guns all of the time might make Griffin appear to be a very macho dude. However, it's clear that he has a softer side. He took the time to post an adorable photo of him and his dog, Paris. He remembered just in time to celebrate National Puppy day, and it sure looks like the two of them are celebrating.

They appear to be lounging in a hammock together and he captions the post, "I almost forgot about #nationalpuppyday!!! Paris and I kicking back catching some rays."

There's nothing like enjoying a sunny day with your dog, and for Griffin, it sure sounds like a nice break from all the cars and racing he does.

