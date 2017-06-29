Advertising

It all began on June 19, when Halsey opened up to Paper Magazine about her struggles as on openly bisexual pop artist in the music industry. The singer and songwriter is promoting her new album 'Hopeless Fountain Kingdom' and also explains that bisexual representation in music is really complicated.

"Pop music can often be really ostracizing. It’s just a shame that it’s so hard for marginalized or minority people to get the same pop music experience as people who are heterosexual or generally part of the majority," she said. "They deserve the same pop music experience."

Halsey continued by throwing shade at Demi Lovato and Katy Perry. After Paper magazine’s Kristen Stegemoeller pointed out that many songs that referenced queer experiences were performed by straight female artists, Halsey said, "Oh, yeah. Bisexuality as a taboo. ‘Don’t tell your mom’ or ‘We shouldn't do this’ or ‘This feels so wrong but it’s so right,’” she said, appearing to reference the lyrics of Demi Lovato's “Cool For The Summer” and Katy Perry’s “I Kissed A Girl.”

Halsey didn't stop after simply calling the songs taboo, but she went on to say that the stories relayed in these types of songs are, "so f**king damaging to bisexuality and its place in society."

She continued, saying, "That’s something I’ve had to fight my whole life and something I still fight." There’s biphobia from the straight community and from the LGBT community. There’s a lack of acceptance."

Apparently, Demi Lovato didn't take the 22-year-old's comments lightly. Demi, 24, caught wind of Halsey's remarks and took to Twitter to share her thoughts.

You know a song is a hit when people are still talking about the lyrics two years later. 💁🏻#shhhhdonttellyourmother — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 23, 2017

Demi has shied away from labeling her sexuality, but she won a GLAAD Vanguard Award last year for her support of the LGBTQ community. Her simple tweet clearly appears to be aimed at Halsey, and as of now, Demi has the last word on this feud.

