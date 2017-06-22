Advertising

Joe Alwyn was born on February 21, 1991, in Royal Tunbridge Wells, Kent. His mom, Margaret, is a psychotherapist, and his father, Richard Alwyn, is a documentary filmmaker. Joe Alwyn is a 26-year-old rising British actor, but there's a lot that we still don't know about him.

He Was Shy as a Child

#joealwyn in current/denim for @esquire #CEMens A post shared by Current/Elliott (@currentelliott) on Dec 29, 2016 at 8:18am PST

When Joe was younger, his desire to be an actor was kept a secret. He was an introverted child, but in his late teens, he became a member of the National Youth Theatre. While in school at the University of Bristol, Joe studied English literature and drama. He also acted in two student productions at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

After he graduated in 2012, Joe enrolled at the Royal Central School of Speech & Drama, and in early 2015, only two weeks after his graduate showcase, Joe secured agency representation.

Joe Became a Working Actor Quickly

Joe Alwyn and Kristen Stewart are total pals! @billylynnmovie #billylynn #billylynnslonghalftimewalk #joealwyn #kristenstewart A post shared by Yahoo Movies (@yahoomovies) on Oct 16, 2016 at 3:42pm PDT

Soon after acquiring his agent, Joe landed his breakout role as the lead in Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk. The 2016 war drama was directed by Ang Lee. The film is actually based on a novel of the same name, written by Ben Fountain.

In 2017, Joe Alwyn had a supporting role as a very unhappy student in the film The Sense of an Ending. The drama was directed by Ritesh Batra. In 2018, Joe is also set to appear as the love interest of Emma Stone's character in the dramatic period piece, The Favourite, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos.

His acting credits don't stop there. Joe Alwyn has already been cast as Dudley,the counselor and lover of Margot Robbie's Queen Elizabeth, in Mary Queen of Scots, directed by Josie Rourke.

He's Dating Taylor Swift

A post shared by Galaxy Hanım (@galaxy.swizzle) on Jun 3, 2017 at 6:57am PDT

Taylor swift can add Joe Alwyn to her long list of lovers. The couple has been secretly dating for months now, but Taylor has tried extra hard to keep this one under wraps. A source told People, "Taylor has been insanely private with Joe. She wanted to get to know him without any chaos...She has learned from the past."

The source continues, explaining that Taylor has been secretly flying into the U.K. in order to spend time with Joe and his family. She even rented out a house in northern London. The two sparked dating rumors back in October, but are extremely determined to keep things grounded this time.

A People Insider even added, "Joe is determined to remain very normal and down-to-earth...Joe and Taylor are on the same page about their relationship."

Joe's Dad Must Be Pretty Cool

A post shared by Gosip Hollywood (@gosip_hollywood) on Jun 22, 2017 at 12:05am PDT

So we all like to think we have relatively cool parents, but Joe's dad was cool enough to spend Father's Day with Taylor Swift. That's right, Taylor chose to spend Father's Day weekend without her father, but with Joe's. That's saying something.

According to The Sun, Taylor Swift flew to London last weekend in order to spend Father's day with her boyfriend's parents. Taylor even hosted the gathering at her rented pad in northern London. Apparently, Joe's parents did all the cooking, treating Taylor to a classic Sunday roast to show her how the Brits do it.

The Sun added, "Taylor is loving being an honorary Londoner and wants things to stay as normal as possible — things are going amazingly well." It sounds like Taylor and Joe had an amazing Father's Day weekend, and the fact that Joe's dad can cook too makes him all the more cooler.

Joe Has Famous Friends

Hey there #JoeAlwyn! ✌🏼It's nice to have you as our #MCM today! 💘 #TBScrush A post shared by The Blonde Salad (@theblondesalad) on Jun 19, 2017 at 7:11am PDT

According to E! News, Taylor has reportedly introduced Joe to some of her closest friends, including Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid. The source stated, "The only people this has been a secret to is the media because all of us—Taylor and Joe's closest friends and their families—were aware they have been together for several months and have known each other for a long time,"

Apparently, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez talk all of the time via phone and text about what's going on in their lives. The two bff's are taking similar approaches to their dating relationships this time.

E! News also adds that Taylor "got buried in media being on top of her life during the last relationship, so she tried everything in her power to not have that happen again. She worked very closely with her security team and management to make sure her life going forward was private. "

The source added, "She doesn't want the photos, the hysteria, the speculation. When she's ready, she'll talk about it. Don't expect this to play out like her other relationships."

Well, at least we know that Taylor's best friends approve of Joe Alwyn, and if she's happy with him that's all that matters. Obviously, we are ready to talk about the love affair as soon as they are ready.

