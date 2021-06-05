Comedian Katt Williams goes viral for his explanation, and defense, of cancel culture.

Katt Williams is an American an actor, rapper and most notably stand up comic. On a recent episode of the Joe Budden Podcast, Joe asked Katt about his thoughts on cancel culture. Many comedians have objected to cancel culture, complaining that it limits their ability to be funny. Katt very clearly shuts down that argument, explaining that we have rules for a reason (like in basketball or speed limits), and that if you can remove some of the really hurtful words from your comedy, maybe comedy isn't for you.

You can see the 2 minute and 20 second video below, which currently has over 2 million views.

People had a wide range of reactions to the video.