Her sister Kylie Jenner may have "started wigs," but Kendall Jenner seems to be pretty content with the stuff that grows out of her own scalp: The supermodel's latest haircut left her with a bob and bangs. And while going full bob and bangs is a risky haircut for most normals, Jenner is a supermodel, so the cut looks pretty damn bangin' on her.
At first glance, one might think Kendall Jenner is simply borrowing one of her younger sister's many wigs. However, her hairstylist Jen Atkin shared a photo on Instagram that suggests the cut is all real. It's a picture of three Polaroids of Jenner, featuring her new 'do and a purple lace bra. Take a closer look at Atkin's post and it's plain to see that the Polaroids are resting on top of the actual bra Jenner is wearing in the photos. Meta.
Atkin captured the post "I call her 'Vixen Vivianne,'" adding the hashtag #todayonset, meaning the haircut was likely for a shoot of some sort. Hopefully it's not for another Pepsi commercial.
Makeup artist Mary Phillips shared a few other Polaroids from the shoot. Instead of arranging them on a brassiere, she arranged them on a bunch of necklaces. Sure, okay.
Working with Atkin and getting bob haircuts must run in the family, because the hairstylist shared a photo of Jenner's older sister Khloé Kardashian with a short 'do on Monday. "If anyone knows our love affair it took years to get Khloé to go short and now look at her!!" Atkin captioned the shot. "Owning her beauty and changing it up! My little girl is all grown up!"
Wow, is anyone else so proud of Kardashian for getting such a mature haircut? She's so inspirational. *Wipes away tear.*
Congrats to both Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian on their bravery when it comes to getting haircuts. May we all have the strength to get bangs one day.