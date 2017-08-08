Advertising

Her sister Kylie Jenner may have "started wigs," but Kendall Jenner seems to be pretty content with the stuff that grows out of her own scalp: The supermodel's latest haircut left her with a bob and bangs. And while going full bob and bangs is a risky haircut for most normals, Jenner is a supermodel, so the cut looks pretty damn bangin' on her.

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Aug 7, 2017 at 4:47pm PDT

At first glance, one might think Kendall Jenner is simply borrowing one of her younger sister's many wigs. However, her hairstylist Jen Atkin shared a photo on Instagram that suggests the cut is all real. It's a picture of three Polaroids of Jenner, featuring her new 'do and a purple lace bra. Take a closer look at Atkin's post and it's plain to see that the Polaroids are resting on top of the actual bra Jenner is wearing in the photos. Meta.

Advertising

I call her "Vixen Vivianne" 🥀⛓@kendalljenner x @1maryphillips #jenatkinhair #todayonset #prettywomanalways A post shared by Celebrity Hairstylist (@jenatkinhair) on Aug 7, 2017 at 9:18pm PDT

Atkin captured the post "I call her 'Vixen Vivianne,'" adding the hashtag #todayonset, meaning the haircut was likely for a shoot of some sort. Hopefully it's not for another Pepsi commercial.

Makeup artist Mary Phillips shared a few other Polaroids from the shoot. Instead of arranging them on a brassiere, she arranged them on a bunch of necklaces. Sure, okay. Kendall, unchained. ✨⛓ @kendalljenner @jenatkinhair #makeupbymaryphillips A post shared by Mary Phillips (@1maryphillips) on Aug 7, 2017 at 3:47pm PDT Working with Atkin and getting bob haircuts must run in the family, because the hairstylist shared a photo of Jenner's older sister Khloé Kardashian with a short 'do on Monday. "If anyone knows our love affair it took years to get Khloé to go short and now look at her!!" Atkin captioned the shot. "Owning her beauty and changing it up! My little girl is all grown up!" Wow, is anyone else so proud of Kardashian for getting such a mature haircut? She's so inspirational. *Wipes away tear.*

Advertising

Fresh ✂️ for my little pink starburst @khloekardashian 🍬 If anyone knows our love affair it took years to get Khloé to go short and now look at her!! Owning her beauty and changing it up! My little girl is all grown up! 😭😭😭😭 who loves her with short hair? 🙋🏻 A post shared by Celebrity Hairstylist (@jenatkinhair) on Aug 7, 2017 at 7:22pm PDT

Congrats to both Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian on their bravery when it comes to getting haircuts. May we all have the strength to get bangs one day.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.