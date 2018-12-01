Lady Gaga addressed those leaked shady texts about Katy Perry. Fans are shaking.

Lady Gaga and Katy Perry are dominating news headlines this weekend, but not for anything music-related. Gaga's busy promoting 'A Star Is Born' and appearing on this Hollywood Reporter cover. Katy's busy...doing something, I'm sure.

Texts between Gaga and Kesha were unveiled in court documents regarding Kesha's ongoing legal dispute with producer Dr. Luke. In the texts, Gaga supports her embattled friend while calling Katy 'mean.'

Yesterday Gaga responded to the controversy, insisting the leaked texts are 'old' and not representative of her relationship with Katy.

.@katyperry & I have grown up in the industry together. We’ve gone through both celebrations & differences w/ each other. These are old texts. We’ve matured, gotten over the past, love each other & share deep respect. Katy is my friend and is truly a kind soul. End of story. ❤️ — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 30, 2018

Katy graciously co-signed her words.

Love you too friend ❤️ Onward and upward 👩‍❤️‍👩 https://t.co/tYl4ueBjB5 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) November 30, 2018

Gaga's fans - some of whom definitely qualify as stans - were elated to see the drama handled classily.