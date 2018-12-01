Lady Gaga addressed those leaked shady texts about Katy Perry. Fans are shaking.

Lady Gaga and Katy Perry are dominating news headlines this weekend, but not for anything music-related. Gaga's busy promoting 'A Star Is Born' and appearing on this Hollywood Reporter cover. Katy's busy...doing something, I'm sure.
Texts between Gaga and Kesha were unveiled in court documents regarding Kesha's ongoing legal dispute with producer Dr. Luke. In the texts, Gaga supports her embattled friend while calling Katy 'mean.'
Yesterday Gaga responded to the controversy, insisting the leaked texts are 'old' and not representative of her relationship with Katy.
Katy graciously co-signed her words.
Gaga's fans - some of whom definitely qualify as stans - were elated to see the drama handled classily.
All's well in pop girl world, folks. Nothing to see here. Maybe we should all move on and focus on what's most important: supporting female singer-songwriters and musicians.