Lauren Bushnell became a household name when Ben Higgins gave her the final rose on season 20 of ABC's 'The Bachelor'. Life after that was a whirlwind for Lauren. She quit her job and moved to Denver, Colorado to be with Ben.

Unfortunately, the couple recently broke up, and it's been very hard on them and Bachelor Nation, who was anxiously awaiting their wedding. However, Lauren seems to be holding up just fine. She moved back to Los Angeles and has been keeping busy, but there is so much we still don't know about her.

She Has a Big Family

Life just wouldn't be the same without this group of weirdos. 🙏 A post shared by Lauren Bushnell (@laurenbushnell) on Jul 15, 2015 at 11:34am PDT

Lauren was born in Portland, Oregon on February 2, 1990. She is 27 years old and has two brothers, Bryant Bushnell and Brett Bushnell, and one sister, Mollie Bushnell. Her parents Kristin Reason Bushnell and David Bushnell have been married for over 27 years.

Lauren loves having a big family and often talks to her sister like their best friends. The four siblings grew up in Portland, but Lauren often refers to herself as a Cali girl. She attended Whitworth University and earned a degree in business management before moving to California.

She's Had an Interesting Career Path

Dat ass. #CaboDaze #Werk #ForeverOnVacation A post shared by Lauren Bushnell (@laurenbushnell) on May 29, 2015 at 10:14am PDT

Lauren was a flight attendant before appearing on season 20 of 'The Bachelor'. She worked for Alaska Airlines and would frequently Instagram pictures with the hashtag #FALife (flight attendant life) and #foreverOnVacation bragging about all of the beautiful places her job took her.

Heading to the office. 💁🏼✈️ A post shared by Lauren Bushnell (@laurenbushnell) on Feb 3, 2016 at 2:00pm PST

Once filming wrapped on 'The Bachelor', Lauren began to get recognized at work a lot. She quickly became a fan favorite, which made handing people drinks and snacks in the aisle of an airplane a little difficult. She has said she would constantly get stopped and talked to, saying, "I worked [until the] end of January, so it had been airing for about a month. It got a little crazy. People were so nice but it definitely got in the way of my pushing the cart down the aisle! I was a little slower at pouring drinks, I felt bad for my passengers.”

Lauren knew that she wasn't going to be a flight attendant forever, so it seemed like a good time to stop, explaining to Jimmy Kimmel too many people were recognizing her and it was interfering with her job. After moving in with Ben in Denver, Lauren expressed an interest in fashion and lifestyle blogging. Which is what she's doing now.

She Never Got Over Ben and Jojo

I'm just going to keep em comin because I feel like I'm in a @taylorswift music video and that is where dreams come true. A post shared by Lauren Bushnell (@laurenbushnell) on Oct 28, 2016 at 10:18am PDT

For those of you who watched those final episodes of Ben's season, you'll remember how Ben told both Lauren and Jojo that he loved them. Following Ben and Lauren's engagement, she told People, "Post filming was more of an emotional roller coaster than the actual show. I fall more in love with Ben every day and it’s hard to separate what happened long ago and my current feelings. It’s confusing. It does wear on me."

Following their Jamaican engagement, Ben did explain to Lauren that he told Jojo he loved her, but Lauren brushed it off, saying, "I hadn't soaked it in or made sense of it yet. I was still on a high from getting engaged."

Once Lauren watched the show back, she explained that, "It hurts. It’s like, why did I have to go through that hurt? It’s already a few months of confusion and tears and then to have to deal with it again, it’s hard."

Ben never apologized for being honest and true to himself through his process as the Bachelor, but it's rumored that this caused major issues in the relationship and was something Lauren could never fully understand or get over.

She Still Hangs Out with Bachelor Alums

A post shared by Lauren Bushnell (@laurenbushnell) on Feb 20, 2016 at 12:18pm PST

Although Ben and Lauren recently broke up, she has been seen hanging around a ton of Bachelor alumni, including the twins, and Amanda Stanton. She took to Twitter to share her affection for Amanda.

Can I just say, @amandastantonnn is the kindest most genuine most beautiful woman inside and out. I am so lucky to have you as a friend 💕😎 — Lauren Bushnell (@LaurenBushnell3) February 23, 2016

We don't get out much. A post shared by Lauren Bushnell (@laurenbushnell) on May 7, 2016 at 11:26am PDT

It's super important now, more than ever, for Lauren to surround herself with good friends in order to help her through this tough breakup. It's one thing to call off an engagement, but it's another to call off one that happened on national television. No one can imagine the pressure and scrutiny Ben and Lauren were under. Hopefully, time with her girls has helped ease to the pain.

💃🏼🌮🍹 A post shared by Lauren Bushnell (@laurenbushnell) on Feb 2, 2016 at 10:18am PST

Lauren Has Her Own Blog

Link in bio 🐙 so many brow tutorials comin' your way. #browsspeaklouderthanwords #sparkleinhereye #3days A post shared by Lauren Bushnell (@laurenbushnell) on Jul 30, 2016 at 4:38pm PDT

Once Lauren moved to Denver and stopped working as a flight attendant, she had some serious soul-searching to do. She was in a place in life where she could really decide on any career path and see what happened.

In 2016 Lauren launched "Sparkle in her Eye" which is a travel and style diary. The blog covers so many essentials from style and beauty to interior design and a life section. Lauren appears to have a passion for beauty products as well as fashion.

After she and Ben broke up, she moved back to Los Angeles to peruse a career in fashion. She was excited to get back to her friends, family, and SoCal roots. She has also been offered modeling jobs and has been given a lot of opportunities thanks to 'The Bachelor'. At least some positive came out of the whole situation.

