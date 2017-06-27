Advertising

Louis Tomlinson is probably best known for his time in the band 'One Direction'. The group that got its start on The X Factor UK quickly rose to international stardom. However, the journey for Louis Tomlinson wasn't always perfect.

(Getty)

In late 2015, 'One Direction' announced that they would be going on an indefinite hiatus. Louis Tomlinson was one of the first members to start his solo career with Steve Aoki. They did a collaborative single, “Just Hold On.” Louis mother passed away just days before the two performed the song for the season finale of The X Factor UK.

Advertising

As for the rest of 2017, Louis has been working on new music, and occasionally sharing his love for his fellow band members on social media. Now, Louis is opening up to The Observer in his first major cover story since the hiatus of 'One Direction'.

Here's my cover for The Observer . Out Sunday 😎 @obsmagazine A post shared by Louis Tomlinson (@louist91) on Jun 23, 2017 at 8:31am PDT

Louis starts off by telling The Guardian, "[Niall Horan]'s the most lovely guy in the world. Happy-go-lucky Irish, no sense of arrogance. And he’s fearless. There are times I’ve thought: ‘I’d have a bit of that.’ Zayn, back in the day. He could relate to me on a nerves level. In the first year, we were both the least confident. But Zayn has a fantastic voice and for him, it was always about owning that. Liam always had a good stage presence, same as Harry, they’ve both got that ownership. Harry comes across very cool. Liam’s all about getting the crowd going, doing a bit of dancing ... And then there’s me."

Advertising

Sat outside looking at the view wondering how this little shit from Donny got here. The incredible people who have supported me and continue to , blows my mind. In short : I'm lucky to have you all. Thank you :) A post shared by Louis Tomlinson (@louist91) on Nov 13, 2016 at 6:11pm PST

Louis may be selling himself a bit short. There's no doubt that Louis has a lot to brag about from his solo work to launching his own label, but his role in 'One Direction' has definitely shaped him as an artist.

“It wasn't necessarily a nice conversation. I could see where it was going," he told The Guardian about their decision to go on a hiatus. "If you’d asked me a year or 18 months ago, ‘Are you going to do anything as a solo artist?’ I’d have said absolutely not ... You know I didn't sing a single solo on the X Factor ... A lot of people can take the piss out of that. But when you actually think about how that feels, standing on stage every single week, thinking: ‘What have I really done to contribute here? Sing a lower harmony that you can’t really hear in the mix? The kid wearing espadrilles stood isn't back."

Advertising

Cape Town !! Defo one of the best gigs this tour ! Thank you A post shared by Louis Tomlinson (@louist91) on Apr 2, 2015 at 2:14am PDT

Louis Tomlinson appears to be very aware of his current role as a solo artist and even compares his popularity status to the other guys in the band, saying, "I couldn't say to you now that I could definitely get a superstar writer in a session with me. And I understand that. Harry won’t struggle with any of that."

Thank you for the incredible support :) A post shared by Louis Tomlinson (@louist91) on Dec 12, 2016 at 8:48am PST

Advertising

Louis goes on to explain how painful it was to perform when his mother was dying of cancer and the tough decision to go through with his X Factor performance following her death. The entire interview was extremely raw and vulnerable, but definitely an eye-opening read. Louis Tomlinson deserves some serious props for putting everything out there for his fans.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.