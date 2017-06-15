Advertising

(Getty)

Madison Beer is an 18-year-old recording artist. Her new song 'Dead' was just released, and it already has over two million views on Youtube. Madison is a 5'5" beauty who appears to have a pretty good shot at being a model as well. She recently graced the cover of Cosmopolitan Magazine and looks like a professional.

According to her website, Madison doesn't consider her life to be a dream come true. "It couldn't possibly be,” she says, “because this is too crazy for even my wildest dreams.” The singer shot to fame after Justin Bieber tweeted a Youtube video of her singing to his millions of followers. Justin gave her a chance, and for that Madison is forever grateful. However, there is probably a lot you still don't know about Madison Beer.

Madison Beer is Close with Her Mom

Happy birthday to the best mom in the entire world. @traciebeer I love you so much ❤️ thank you for everything — madison beer (@madisonbeer) November 30, 2014

My mom is so incredibly beautiful in every way — madison beer (@madisonbeer) January 1, 2015

Madison is known for sending her mom sweet tweets for her birthday, or a simple appreciation post here and there. It's clear from their relationship that they love each other more than anything, but also truly enjoy spending time with each other.

A quick scroll through Madison's mom Tracie's Instagram account will show how much love and support she has for her daughter. Tracie recently posted a flashback of Madison and added a heartfelt caption about her daughter moving out. I think it's safe to see we are all in tears.

Madison Supports The LGBTQ Community

I just hope all of my LGBT friends know how incredibly brave they are. how u don't need to hide who u are EVER. https://t.co/AUDWuWqsRF — madison beer (@madisonbeer) April 3, 2016

Many celebrities have spoken out in favor of LTBT rights and equality for all Americans. Madison seems to go the extra mile and even considers herself to be an activist. On her website, she refers to herself as, "a fierce advocate and ally for the LGBTQ community and wants to continue to work to combat bullying of all kinds." Madison adds, "I take this all very seriously. I work hard at being a positive role model. Kindness is key!"

As Madison's career continues to expand, she gains more and more dedicated fans every day. She said, "I feel so lucky to have such amazing people supporting me," adding that she genuinely supports her fans back. "I get to feel like my fans are my friends, I love them all and never want to let them down."

Madison was on 'Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry'

(Getty)

As soon as Tyler walked into Madison's house, Madison was clearly overjoyed. She even asked Tyler if she was the youngest person he'd ever read. Madison was 17 years old at the time, and her mom and brother were listening in to the reading from the other room.

Tyler starts by saying, "Does your mom have a female contemporary around middle age?" He asks. "I feel like I'm getting a reference to a woman who's coming through who's acknowledging cancer and she's immediately coming through and acknowledging that in part she's why we're here today and I have to talk about that, alright?"

Madison is immediately shocked and begins squirming in her seat. "She's having me talk about being around the two kids, two kids," Tyler continues. "Who would the two kids be from her perspective?" Madison responds, explaining that it would be her and her younger brother.

Madison's childhood friend who died tragically also came through. She was clearly excited after so many of her family members and friends were brought up in the reading because she mentioned she was scared that nobody was going to show up for Tyler.

At the end of the reading, Madison asks if she can keep the piece of paper that Tyler had been scribbling on to clear his head. That moment showed how creative and artsy Madison is. Most people would never have thought about keeping that piece of paper, but her mind works differently, and that's why we love her.

She was a fan of Christina Grimmie

my heart and prayers are with her friends and family. my heart is broken https://t.co/kG66P9z2pN — madison beer (@madisonbeer) June 11, 2016

https://t.co/8ijxbQf8Yf we never will. heavy heart tonight. — madison beer (@madisonbeer) June 11, 2016

During an interview with TMZ, Madison opened up about the tragic death of Christina Grimmie. On June 10, 2016, the singer passed away from gunshot wounds that she endured during a meet and greet the night before.

Madison explains that she was a fan of Christina's and followed her on Youtube from the beginning of her career. When asked if this tragedy changes the way she plans on interacting with fans, she responds by saying, "I feel like Christina wouldn't want everyone to cancel their meet and greets. I feel like she such a loving person, she loves her fans so much that I feel like she'd be like, 'I caused everyone to not do meet and greets anymore, what do you mean?'"

Madison went on to explain that it was beyond terrible what happened, but Christina would want everyone to keep making music and keep performing. She does think that security needs to get tighter, and hopes that something terrible like that never happens again.

She Reads Her Fan Mail

A fan named Julia wrote Madison a thank you letter and Madison actually read it. I know celebrities appreciate fan mail, but most people understand that with their busy schedules, very few have time to actually read it. Not Madison. She doesn't even consider herself a celebrity, but claims that even if she was one she would always have time for her fans.

Madison appears to be very humble and down to earth, and I'm sure that's what helps her fans relate to her. Time is something very valuable these days, and Madison is always willing to give people her time, which is such an honorable quality.

