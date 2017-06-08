Advertising

Victoria Justice is now a household name, due to her starring in Nickelodeon's Victorious. The show originally aired in 2010, but many of us have been following Victoria's talents for much longer than that. She appeared in the first season of Disney Channel's The Suite Life of Zack and Cody before Nickelodeon picked her up. She quickly became a Nickelodeon regular, appearing in roles on shows like The Naked Brothers Band, True Jackson, VP, The Troop, The Penguins of Madagascar, and iCarly.

Many people also know her for her series regular role in Zoey 101, where she worked alongside Jaime Lynn Spears. With Victoria Justice's triple threat talent, people can't help but wonder if it runs in the family.

Madison and Victoria Justice are Sisters

Happy Birthday Sista!!! 💕 Love you always & forever 🦄✨ A post shared by Maddy Grace (@themadgrace) on Feb 19, 2017 at 8:11pm PST

1. Madison Reed is Victoria Justice's younger half-sister. She was born on April 29, 1996, to Serene Justice-Reed and Mark Reed when Victoria was four years old. Her family is of European and Puerto Rican decent. They were originally from Hollywood, Florida, but moved to Hollywood, CA in 2003 in order to pursue a career in entertainment.

She's Talented

2. While in high school, Madison took gymnastics classes and joined her school's cheerleading team. In 2005, Madison's sister, Victoria, auditioned to be in the musical theatre program at Los Angeles' Millikan Performing Arts Academy. Her skills were evident even as a child because she was accepted and eventually started gaining roles on television shows.

Madison Can Act

3. Madison Reed enjoys acting just like her sister. However, she appears to be more low key about it. During Being Victoria Justice, a 2015 MTV special that aired before the release of Eye Candy, Madison is seen telling Victoria that she wanted to take acting classes with her for fun. I'm sure the two of them together would blow everyone away.

Madison Can Sing

4. Speaking of a duet, Madison sang for the first time with her sister, Victoria, during a 2013 concert duet. The two were perfect together and the audience loved it. Madison could definitely have a singing career in the future if that's what she wanted to pursue.

She's Instagram Famous

sandy 🐚✨ 📷: @angelinaventurellaphoto A post shared by Maddy Grace (@themadgrace) on Dec 11, 2016 at 4:06pm PST

5. Madison Reed is actually extremely popular on social media. Her Instagram account has over 400,000 followers, and her Twitter has over 26,000 followers. Many of her pictures include her with her dog, her in a bikini by a pool, or a sexy outfit for a night out. It definitely looks like Madison is living it up. I think we're all a little jealous. Plus, she gets to hang out with Victoria Justice all the time! Who wouldn't want that?

Late night 🍕🍕 A post shared by Maddy Grace (@themadgrace) on Oct 5, 2016 at 11:42pm PDT

Madison even adds that she and Victoria have a great relationship. Apparently, the pop star is always nice, unless Madison takes her clothes without asking. Then they have a problem. It sounds like the typical sister bonding to me.

