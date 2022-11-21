Mom asks if she was wrong to write post about celeb who refused daughter a photo.

Are celebrities just like us and have an absolute right to their own time? Or when they're in public do they owe their fans some love, no matter what they're. doing? In this story a mom is upset because a celeb (who she won't name) wouldn't take a photo with her daughter. Who's the ahole here?

My daughter and I were recently on vacation. We spent the day in an area that’s known to have a lot of rich/famous people, and towards the end of the day we saw one of my daughter’s favorite celebrities (we’ll call her A) walking out of a store.