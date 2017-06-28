Advertising

Nia Sioux has been a long time favorite on the Lifetime reality show, 'Dance Moms'. She began filming the series in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania when she was only 10 years old.

The show quickly became a hit among dancers and non-dancers alike. The competitions, the stressful rehearsals, and the screaming moms were all great for television. You may feel like you know everything about Nia since she's grown up in front of our eyes, but there's actually a lot about her that we don't know.

She Just Celebrated Her Sweet 16

Nia was born on June 20, 2001, in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania to Evan and Holly Frazier. She is currently 5'7" and recently celebrated her sweet 16 with a party in Los Angeles. She even took to Instagram to post about her epic cake, saying:

Nia celebrated with the girls from her 'Dance Moms' family, including JoJo Siwa, Chloe Lukasiak, Kendall Vertes, Kalani Hilliker, and Maddie and Mackenzie Ziegler. She told JustJared, "There will be dinner, dancing, henna, a candy bar, a caricaturist, performers…so excited. I always dreamt of turning 16 when I was younger so I could finally drive, but I don’t think I could have imagined a party like the one I’m having."

She's a Singer

Nia has long been one of the best singers out of the 'Dance Moms' girls. After Abby Lee Miller was doing little to help Nia become a successful recording artist, her mom Holly took matters into her own hands.

Nia's first music video was published in April of 2015, and entitled 'Star in Your Own Life'. It has over 11 million views on Youtube and helped catapult her into the music world.

She Has Two Brothers

Nia has always appeared to be a very family-oriented person. Although she's stuck in the middle of two boys, she sure seems to love her older and younger brother.

The stereotypical middle child issue does not seem to be the case with Nia. Often times middle children feel out of place or not as important as the first or last born. However, Nia has been a top priority for her family ever since she started 'Dance Moms'. Her mom Holly even moved to Los Angeles for her to pursue her entertainment career dreams.

Being so far away from her family is hard sometimes. Nia tries her best to Skype her dad and brothers constantly but she does miss her dogs and friends back home.

Nia is a Loyal Friend

When Chloe Lukasiak left 'Dance Moms' abruptly in 2014, everyone was shocked. Chloe told People.com, "The reason for leaving the show was my old teacher mocked my eye very bluntly; I was dealing with some serious health issues," Chloe explained, referring to a time where Abby mocked her appearance on the show. "[My exit] was very abrupt and I didn't expect to leave obviously. But after that happened my mom and I just kind of talked about it and it didn't seem right to go back."

"It didn't feel like it was a good environment for me to be in anymore. I don't regret what I did at all," she added. "I'm very happy I left when I did. I think it only would've gotten way worse. I don't think that would've been good for my mom or me, for our mental state. Everything happens for a reason so I was glad I left."

Chloe and the rest of the girls on 'Dance Moms' were all best friends. So, when Chloe left, it was like leaving her family behind as well. Chloe didn't talk to the girls much anymore because they were still filming the show, but Nia always made an effort. She would reach out to Chloe, congratulate her on projects and keep in contact with her friend. It's always been known that Nia doesn't always follow the rules, but she does what she thinks is right.

Nia is the Only Original Member of 'Dance Moms'

This definitely says something about Nia's character, and her willingness to stick with things. 'Dance Moms' is about to enter its seventh season, but a lot of changes have gone on since the show first started.

When the first season aired in 2011, it was Maddie, Mackenzie, Brooke, Paige, Chloe, and Nia. Slowly but surely, girls dropped off the show and Abby used her infamous line, "Everybody's replaceable."

However, through all of the fighting and threats, Nia and her mom never left. They are the only two original cast members who have been with the show for every season consistently. It's a pretty cool accomplishment and one Nia should definitely be proud of.

