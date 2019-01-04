Unearthed photos of young Jason Momoa prove he was a daddy long before fatherhood.

Let's make this one quick and dirty, shall we? Because I have the feeling that once you see these photos, you're gonna need some time alone.

Jason Momoa is a current entertainment darling for his starring role in 'Aquaman' and being Lisa Bonet's absurdly hot husband. Jason looks like he could rescue earth from disaster by scooping it up in his gigantic hands. Imagine his hulking frame cradling the planet; it's a comforting image. He's like a modern-day Atlas, assuming Atlas was fine as hell.

Recently, an investigative* reporter** unearthed photos of Jason as a youthful ingenue. He's shirtless and on a beach. Yeah, you're gonna want to keep scrolling.

Young Jason Momoa looks like a lost Hemsworth brother. pic.twitter.com/1aNGbhd84U — Ethan Anderton (@Ethan_Anderton) January 4, 2019