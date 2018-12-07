Priyanka Chopra clapped back at the article calling her marriage to Nick Jonas a 'scam.'

Unless you're living under a gigantic, moss-laden rock, you know that Priyanka Chopra (Quantico, Bollywood icon) and Nick Jonas (Jonas brother) got married this month in both Christian and Hindu ceremonies. They were engaged in July after two months of dating.

Back in 2016, Nick slid into Priyanka's Twitter DMs (!) and asked her out, but they didn't meet in person until 2017. Their whirlwind romance has been carefully documented by tabloids in the United States and Priyanka's native India, where she's a mega celebrity. Think Julia Roberts in the 90's.

But at least one publication wasn't convinced of their #truelove. The Cut published an article alleging that their relationship is fraudulent and that Priyanka had manipulated Nick into a romance - and then trapped him in a marriage against his will. It was understandably roasted online, with people noting the racist implications of claiming a South Asian woman had 'tricked' a white, American man into marriage.