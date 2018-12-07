Priyanka Chopra clapped back at the article calling her marriage to Nick Jonas a 'scam.'

Unless you're living under a gigantic, moss-laden rock, you know that Priyanka Chopra (Quantico, Bollywood icon) and Nick Jonas (Jonas brother) got married this month in both Christian and Hindu ceremonies. They were engaged in July after two months of dating.
Back in 2016, Nick slid into Priyanka's Twitter DMs (!) and asked her out, but they didn't meet in person until 2017. Their whirlwind romance has been carefully documented by tabloids in the United States and Priyanka's native India, where she's a mega celebrity. Think Julia Roberts in the 90's.
But at least one publication wasn't convinced of their #truelove. The Cut published an article alleging that their relationship is fraudulent and that Priyanka had manipulated Nick into a romance - and then trapped him in a marriage against his will. It was understandably roasted online, with people noting the racist implications of claiming a South Asian woman had 'tricked' a white, American man into marriage.
Priyanka officially responded to the controversy on Wednesday. When asked for comment at an event in Delhi, she said, "I don't even want to react or comment. It's not even in my stratosphere. I'm in a happy place at this moment. These kinds of random things can't disturb it."
She is operating above the fray, y'all, something that my small, petty mind can barely comprehend. Where is the hysterical denial? The frenzied call for revenge? The whipping up angry stans on Twitter? I guess Priyanka's just a mature person who's living contentedly, something that gossipmongers can't stand. To quote our Cheeto In Chief: sad!
Cheers to Priyanka and Nick, two people in love. May their cross-continental, interracial romance inspire us all to be better. Or even Be Best!
Sorry.