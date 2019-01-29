Ryan Reynolds roasted Chris Hemsworth's vacation belly flop. It hurt.

Like something out of Greek mythology or Shakespeare's plays, Ryan Reynolds is a consummate trickster. He's targeted his wife Blake Lively, colleagues like Mark Wahlberg, and even himself. Naturally, I remain vigilant and carefully monitor his social media activity for evidence of roasting. Because the goddesses are good and I've been flossing my teeth, today we were gifted with another signature Reynolds Roast. #blessed

Ryan found Chris Hemsworth in his crosshairs and we're better off for it. Yesterday, Chris posted a shot of his vacation shenanigans on Instagram. Pause for abdomen ogling:

We're back (also pictured is Elsa Pataky, Chris's wife and a Spanish actress). Ryan saw this picture and couldn't help himself. But wait! Chris fired back with something equally spicy. We stan two goofy-ass legends.

It seems like everything's settled, but...maybe an encore for the people in the back? Maybe try it shirtless and oiled this time while I film it...you don't do those kinds of gigs anymore? Shucks. Really thought we were about to make some movie magic, guys.