Advertising

(Getty)

It's no surprise that Scott Eastwood is beyond gorgeous, but don't let those baby blue eyes and his sandy brown hair fool you. There is a lot about Scott Eastwood that many people don't know.

He Has a Famous Father

Had a great night with my family yesterday. My Dad made another amazing movie. So proud of him!!! Inspired everyday. Check it out this weekend. #Sully A post shared by Scott Eastwood (@scotteastwood) on Sep 10, 2016 at 4:10pm PDT

Advertising

Scott Eastwood was born on March 21, 1986, to Academy Award-winning actor-director Clint Eastwood. He was born in Monterey County, Ca and raised in Hawaii. Scott has a younger sister, Kathryn, who was born two years after him, and five paternal half-siblings, including Kimber Tunis, Kyle Eastwood, Alison Eastwood, Francesca Eastwood, and Morgan Eastwood. He attended Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, where he received a degree in Communications in 2008.

It's widely known that Scott has an almost identical appearance to his father, Clint Eastwood, when he was in his early days. This similarity was highlighted by the media when Scott dressed up as Clint Eastwood's character from The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, for a Halloween charity event in 2016.

Advertising

He Was in a Tragic Car Accident

Another awesome day on #overdrive. New school vs oldschool. A post shared by Scott Eastwood (@scotteastwood) on Feb 16, 2016 at 11:44am PST

Back in 2014, Scott Eastwood was in a tragic car accident that killed his girlfriend at the time. He didn't talk about it for two years but in 2016 he opened up to GQ Australia, saying, "I dated a girl a couple of years ago who died in a car accident,” he explains. "The f--ked up thing is, it was a fender bender, and there was a recall on airbags. Her airbag exploded. It shot a projectile through her body. It split her spine, and … I’ve never told anybody that," he confessed.

Advertising

Scott never said the girls name, but continued by saying, "I’ve lost friends before; I’ve lost some great friends. But, I had never lost someone I had been really intimate with. Maybe it’s made it harder for me to date. It’s easy to fall in love when you’re young, right? And then you start to realize those feelings of love and stuff, passion, love, lust, sometimes they come very quickly, but they can also leave quickly."

Scott also admits that he still has never called the girls father, saying, "I still haven't found the right words."

Advertising

He is an Actor and a Model

Scott Eastwood began his acting career by using his mother, Jacelyn Reeves's, last name. He wanted to avoid getting favor due to his famous father. He's been quoted saying, "I've auditioned for pretty much every one of my father's movies," he said in 2015, adding that he was even rejected for American Sniper, which his father directed.

Advertising

In 2006, Scott appeared in the film Flags of Our Fathers. In the years following he also appeared in Gran Torino, Invictus, The Forger, Trouble with the Curve, Texas Chainsaw, Fury, and The Perfect Wave. In 2015 he starred in The Longest Ride alongside Brit Robertson. The film was an adaptation of Nicholas Sparks' novel of the same title.

Scott Eastwood was also in a Taylor Swift music video for her song 'Wildest Dreams' in 2015, and in 2016 he starred in an adaptation of the DC Comics series, Suicide Squad, as Lieutenant GQ Edwards, who was in charge of a group of villains. The same year, Scott worked alongside Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Shailene Woodley in the biographical drama film Snowden, which was released in September.

Advertising

He's not slowing down for 2017 either. This year he played a special agent in the action film The Fate of the Furious and he will also star in the thriller, Overdrive, as well as the science fiction follow-up Pacific Rim: Uprising. He has also been the model for the fragrance Cool Water by Davidoff.

He is a Professional Skydiver

Throwback pic. Jumping out of perfectly good airplanes. #adreanalinejunkie #getbuiseylivin #orgetbuiseydyin A post shared by Scott Eastwood (@scotteastwood) on Jul 20, 2014 at 10:43am PDT

Scott Eastwood is a professional skydiver. Can we all just take a second to wrap our brains around that. He jumps out of airplanes by himself for fun. In this Instagram picture from 2014, we can see that he's sitting on the edge of the plane, and appears to be very high up. He captions the picture, "Throwback pic. Jumping out of perfectly good airplanes."

Advertising

From the looks of it, Scott also knows how to fly planes himself. There are multiple pictures on his Instagram account of him flying across the coastline. He even mentions in one, that the traffic looked bad so he decided to fly. He currently lives in San Diego, Ca. and will fly to different spots just for a day trip. It must be a pretty convenient skill to have.

He's Insanely popular on Instagram

Asked this nice lady if I could borrow little Sunny for this photo. A post shared by Scott Eastwood (@scotteastwood) on Sep 21, 2016 at 4:37pm PDT

Advertising

Scott Eastwood's Instagram account has 2.3 million followers. The handsome heartthrob has made over 650 posts. Many of his pictures give real insight into his life. There are many videos him Scott working on set and acting. He also goes to the beach a lot and appears to be a pretty good surfer. He is constantly sharing photos of him with animals, and it's clear he is a dog person.

He even shared a heartfelt message about his sister's charity. The charity supports animals and Scott wrote, "These little fellas are so cute. Check out my sisters charity, Eastwood Ranch Foundation! They are doing incredible work to save animals everyday. They will be having an Art for Animals fundraiser this Friday. They are also doing an online auction right now. You can check it out at eastwoodranch.org/auctions/#eastwoodranchfoundation

@eastwoodranch @DeRegallery"

Advertising

It would be pretty hard not to love these faces.

These little fellas are so cute. Check out my sisters charity, Eastwood Ranch Foundation! They are doing incredible work to save animals everyday. They will be having an Art for Animals fundraiser this Friday. They are also doing an online auction right now. You can check it out at eastwoodranch.org/auctions/ #eastwoodranchfoundation @eastwoodranch @DeRegallery A post shared by Scott Eastwood (@scotteastwood) on May 2, 2017 at 3:53pm PDT

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.