Josiah Capaci Can Sing
Josiah currently works as a worship pastor for Gospel Light Church and Teen Revolution in Hot Springs, Arkansas. His social media accounts are filled with Christian images and references to Jesus. It is very clear that he takes his faith seriously and centers his life around it.
He Is In Love With In-N-Out and Tiffany Thornton
Back in January, Josiah posted a picture of Tiffany Thornton with a fork in her mouth, and a plate of In-N-Out in front of them. He captioned the photo, "I'm in love... with @innout 😜😘 @tiffthornton"
It appears he was possibly hinting at a crush forming. Those emojis look like flirting to me. One month later, the couple was definitely official. Josiah shared a super sweet Birthday post for Tiffany, who was born on Valentine's day.
Josiah wrote, "Happy Birthday and Happy Valentine's Day babe. You were born on the day of love, and I don't think that's a chance, because the day you were born, love was born for me. ❤️ I love you @tiffthornton"
Josiah Capaci must have fallen in love quickly. Then again, it's Tiffany Thornton so who can really blame him?
Josiah Capaci Is Engaged To Tiffany Thornton
On April 8, 2017, the couple announced their engagement on Instagram, after dating for only a few months. Tiffany has been married once before, to her late husband, Chris Carney. Chris struggled with drinking and addiction during his life. After nearly a year of sobriety, he was killed in a fatal car accident after a night of drinking. He left Tiffany with their two young boys.
Josiah Doesn't Drink Alcohol
From the looks of his Instagram account, Josiah doesn't appear to drink alcohol. He posted a picture of a wine glass, with a bottle of Martinelli's sparkling cider next to it. He even shared a funny text message that his mom sent to him.
If Josiah really does have a distaste for alcohol, that can actually be a positive attribute. Tiffany Thornton definitely does not want to relive her past, and the strain that alcohol put on her first marriage. Hopefully, this new relationship will be a sobering experience for them both.
Josiah Travels The World
Josiah currently resides in Arkansas but is no foreigner to travel. A quick scroll through his Instagram account will show that he doesn't stay in one place too long. He has been to Australia, New Orleans, New York City, Memphis, Singapore, and Tokyo. It's possible that some of the travelings he does are work related. Working for a church and being a worship pastor could lead to some pretty big travel opportunities. Or, maybe Josiah has a little bit of wanderlust in him.
Plans For The Future
Josiah has a lot to look forward to. Although he and Tiffany have not announced their wedding date yet, they currently have a registry with Bed Bath and Beyond that hints at the wedding being in October of 2017.
Josiah also has some big shoes to fill, as he will be entering the role of stepfather to Tiffany's two sons, Kenneth and Bentley. He recently took to social media, to share his thoughts and feelings on the matter.
On March 1st Josiah posted a picture of him helping Bentley on the monkey bars, and wrote, "Happy Birthday to lil Benny. I didn't know when this picture was taken that I would be a father figure in his life. God has already done amazing things with his life. It's an honor, privilege, blessing, and answered prayer that I get to help be a part of training this little dude up to be a godly man. I'm very thankful for the gift he is in my life."
A month and a half later, Josiah followed up with this post, and it sure sounds like he's ready to be a dad!
It's pretty crazy how God makes us all unique and specially designed for a special God-glorifying purpose. I never thought I would be the Dad of 2 children I am not the biological father of. But God knew, and He created in me a heart that would desire nothing more than to love them with all of me and want them to have a bright future experiencing the love of an earthly father and Heavenly Father. Don't put God in a box. Don't let circumstances or scenarios determine what is of God and what is not. Find out who you are in Christ, and then embrace it. Do all you can to reflect His glory through your story. And then share that with others. Your life will be sweet, others lives will be impacted, and God will be glorified.