Tommy Dorfman is an American actor who gained popularity after landing the role of Ryan Shaver in Netflix's series '13 Reasons Why.' He is a 25-year-old actor and writer, who lives in New York City. Tommy graduated from Fordham University Lincoln Center with a Bachelor's Degree in Theatre Performance. He has also appeared in films like 2013's In My Skin as well as stage productions like The Enigma Machine.

Tommy Dorfman is Openly Gay

Tommy Dorfman is also a dancer who performed with Atlanta Ballet. He is openly gay and an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ rights. He even attended the pride festival in Washington D.C. this year with his husband.

Tommy Dorfman is Married

Tommy Dorfman married Peter Zurkuhlen on November 12, 2016, in Portland, Maine. The two met at a housewarming party for one of their mutual friends, and believe it was love at first sight.

"It was a chilly November night," they explain on their website, "and an unexplainable magnetic connection brought them together." Tommy was quoted leaving the party with a friend, "I'm gonna marry that guy." Flash forward two and a half years later, and Tommy was right. On April 23, 2015, with a simultaneous proposal, the two of them decided to spend their lives together.

love is still love is still love is love is still love A post shared by TOMMY DORFMAN (@tommy.dorfman) on Dec 7, 2016 at 3:15pm PST

Dealing with the Bullies

In one of Tommy's first scenes in '13 Reasons Why,' he refers to himself as "a skinny faggot who writes poems." According to Tommy, that line was not originally in the script. He explains, "Gregg Araki [the director] and I were having a conversation and I was like, 'Can I say faggot?' I just feel like if he's talking about what other people call him, no one's calling him a 'gay dude.'"

Dorfman continues, saying, "I feel like as a gay person there's an ownership to that word. Like, taking on that word so other people can't use it to harm me — not that it's not painful sometimes."

Growing up, Tommy faced his fair share of bullies and critics, but he always knew that he wanted to be a queer actor, saying, "I had no interest in being in the closet out of fear of not getting cast as something. I wouldn't have been able to survive if I had done it that way."

Tommy also opens up to i-D, explaining that landing the role of Ryan Shaver meant reliving the haunting days of high school, where the hallways were filled with bullying, alienation, harassment and depression.

"I reflected on the discomfort of high school for me," he said. "How everything feels like it's life or death. Now that I'm 25, I look back on the stuff that happened to me and today it would probably not affect me like… at all."

It Wasn't Always Easy

Unfortunatley, when Tommy was in high school and early college, he struggled with depression, addiction, and suicidal thoughts. He recently took to Instagram to share a very special tattoo that he got with his co-star Alisha Boe, and Selena Gomez.

He captioned the post:

"Today was a magical day. Another day to be grateful to be alive. Alisha, Selena, and I went together to get ; tattoos. The ; symbol stands for an end of one thought and a beginning of another. Instead of a period, authors use the semicolon to continue a sentence. For us, it means a beginning of another chapter in life, in lieu of ending your life. I struggled with addiction and depression issues through high school and early college. I reached out and asked for help. At the time, I thought my life was over, I thought I'd never live past the age of 21. Today I'm grateful to be alive, in this new chapter of life in recovery, standing with my colleagues and friends, making art that helps other people. If you're struggling, if you feel suicidal, I urge you to click the link in my bio. Ask for help. Start a new chapter with the support of others. 🌧⛅️🌤☀️and RIP Amy Bleul, who started the semicolon movement."

Project Semicolon

Project Semicolon is an anti suicide organization that tries to help those struggling with suicide understand that their life matters. Fellow '13 Reasons Why' Co-Star, Brandon Flynn, even joined the group with his own matching ink. He even got it in blue for Hannah Baker and her nail polish.

My new addition ;) As a pledge of love and hope for people who deal with suicidal thoughts, depression, addiction, and self injury... be the author of your own story and allow your story to continue because it could help others and change the world. I love you and please go to 13reasonsehy.info for resources and to find out people care 💙got it In blue for Hannah Baker and her polish A post shared by Brandon Flynn (@flynnagin11) on Apr 12, 2017 at 1:26pm PDT

Although there was controversy surrounding '13 Reasons Why,' it sure sounds like the cast understands the message behind it. They are using art to bring awareness to an issue that so many people don't like talking about. I think it's safe to say, many of us are looking forward to season two.

