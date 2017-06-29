Advertising

Troian Bellisario was born on October 28, 1985. The 31-year-old actress and director is best known for her role as Spencer Hastings and Alex Drake on Freeform's Pretty Little Liars. She was born in Los Angeles, California to producers, Donald P. Bellisario and Deborah Pratt.

Troian had many roles produced by her father, mainly in television shows such as Quantum Leap, First Monday, and NCIS, and in 1998, she acted in the direct-to-video comedy film Billboard Dad. In 2009 she landed a lead role in the Freeform series Pretty Little Liars (2010–2017) and became a household name after that. However, there's still a lot we don't know about the star.

She Recently Got Married

Troian Bellisario started dating Suits star, Patrick J. Adams, after they met on the set of the play Equivocation in 2009. The two split up for a small period of time, but after Patrick's guest appearance as Hardy in Pretty Little Liars in 2010, the two got back together.

The couple has made a habit of working together, also doing projects like the 2012 short film The Come Up, Suits, and We Are Here. On Valentines Day of 2014, Troian and Patrick got engaged under the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France.

They got married in Santa Barbara, California a little over two years later, on December 10, 2016.

Troian Had an Eating Disorder

A post shared by Troian Bellisario (@sleepinthegardn) on May 10, 2017 at 6:53am PDT

Back in 2014, Troian opened up to Seventeen Magazine about her stressful upbringing, saying, "I was the youngest daughter, the perfect little girl. My school was a very intense college prep school. So it was about wanting to please my father and mother and wanting to be perfect to everybody. I just thought if I ever expressed to [my parents] any sadness or anger or anything that's going on with me, they would disown me. I kept a lot of it bottled up inside, and it turned into self-destructive behavior."

During Troian Bellisario's junior year in high school, she began "self-harming," and said she would, "withhold food or withhold going out with my friends, based on how well I did that day in school. Being a teenager is chaotic because you're kind of coming into your own, but you're not an adult; you're fighting with your parents over responsibilities and freedom. I didn't know what was right and what was wrong, so I think I created this bizarre system of checks and balances to create order in my world. But it really backfired."

Her Friends Gave Her an Intervention

A post shared by Troian Bellisario (@sleepinthegardn) on Apr 22, 2017 at 4:44am PDT

While Troian was a teenager, she often felt "imprisoned" by her pain that she kept so private. "I felt this sadness, and I thought if people really knew what was going on inside me, they wouldn't want to hang out with me," she recalls. "So I tried to keep it light and funny."

She apparently had a really good group of friends back then because she wasn't able to fool them. They knew something was going on with her and they were worried. "They got a hold of my journal and basically said, 'We don't trust you, and we're gonna tell your parents.' That was when my world kind of exploded. It was kind of like an intervention," she says. "It made me ask myself, 'What do I really want to be doing? What would make me happy?'"

She Loves Her Coworkers

Family dinner last night to prepare for the premiere tonight! A post shared by Troian Bellisario (@sleepinthegardn) on Apr 18, 2017 at 8:04am PDT

Troian Bellisario loves her 'Pretty Little Liars' family, but admits that it's not always easy. According to E! Online, Troian said, "Honestly, it's an ongoing struggle. Especially for a woman on a show that has the word 'pretty' in it! Sometimes I feel like I'm trying too hard, like I don't belong. I just look around at Lucy, Shay, and Ashley and I'm just like, 'Why am I on this show?' Sometimes I've felt like a fraud. Like, I'm not like these other girls—I don't dress like that and I don't know how to do my hair. The minute I'm off that stage, I try to get as 'me' as possible. I do that by piling on my black eyeliner, and I put on my ripped tights. Dressing like myself again helps."

There's no doubt that being in the public eye adds a pressure to be perfect, or fit a certain image. It can be hard to stay true to yourself, but Troian was able to go through this journey with her amazing coworkers. After Troian's Seventeen article was published, Ashley, Shay, and Lucy all took to social media to say how amazing she looked, and how proud and inspired they were by her.

Troian is Very Poetic

"As a single footstep will not make a path on the earth, so a single thought will not make a pathway in the mind. To make a deep physical path, we walk again and again. To make a deep mental path, we must think over and over the kind of thoughts we wish to dominate our lives." -Henry David Thoreau A post shared by Troian Bellisario (@sleepinthegardn) on Apr 11, 2017 at 11:32pm PDT

Troian is very poetic and is constantly posting deep thoughts on her Instagram account. She also appears to really love nature and the outdoors. In the post above, she captions the Hollywood sunset with, "As a single footstep will not make a path on the earth, so a single thought will not make a pathway in the mind. To make a deep physical path, we walk again and again. To make a deep mental path, we must think over and over the kind of thoughts we wish to dominate our lives." -Henry David Thoreau

Troian also posted a picture of her sitting in the grass. She appears to be meditating and her caption explains what her perfect world would look like.

"#MyPerfectWorld is one of simplicity, peace, and love. Where trees grow tall and are respected and protected. So happy to collaborate with @origins again to embrace the simple gifts we can give ourselves, like self-care, good nutrition, and happy skin. Check out origins.com/the-goods to find out what makes my world a little more perfect. ☮️💙🌿 #originstribe (📸by the inimitable @halfadams )"

Troian Bellisario talks about peace, love, and respect. She also touches on the importance of self-care and an overall healthy lifestyle. She truly seems to be centered and grounded and it's amazing to see such a good head on her shoulders.

