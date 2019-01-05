Video of Drake kissing and fondling a 17 year-old girl has people shaking their heads.

Drake is no stranger to controversy regarding women. He's been called out for publicly obsessing over Rihanna, texting with underage Millie Bobbie Brown, and his preoccupation with "good girls." His track record with women has been questionable for a long time, but since disturbing video of a 2010 concert surfaced, he's facing more serious allegations.

Yesterday @thespookgod posted a video of Drake interacting with a 17 year-old girl he invited on stage. The Daily Beast breaks down what happened, but basically: he kissed and fondled her, and then after learning she's underage, muses on whether he should feel 'guilty' and kisses her again. The audience does nothing to condemn his behavior, either. It's stomach-turning.

drake kisses underage girl, learns she’s underage, then kisses her again but this time feels her breasts pic.twitter.com/oLkxZccHiS — SPOOK GOD ALLAH (@thespookgod) January 4, 2019

Especially in the wake of 'Surviving R. Kelly', people are...not thrilled. Fans and critics alike voiced their displeasure on Twitter.