Advertising

Violetta Komyshan is a City Girl

Flower power 🌼🌸🌺 A post shared by VIOLETTA KOMYSHAN (@violetta) on Jul 3, 2017 at 10:17pm PDT

Violetta is a 21-year old all-American girl. She was born on January 20, 1996, in New York City, New York. She has an older sister named Susana and the two of them were raised in New York City. She attended New York's Fiorello H. LaGuardia Performing Arts High School and graduated in 2014.

Violetta Komyshan is a Dancer

It all starts at the barre ✨ A post shared by VIOLETTA KOMYSHAN (@violetta) on Jan 29, 2017 at 1:59pm PST

Advertising

Violetta trained as a ballerina while in high school and appears to be extremely talented. Her Instagram account has 329 thousand followers, and is filled with photos of her dancing in the studio, on a bed, and even pointing her toes while sitting on the bathroom floor.

We all know dancing takes extreme dedication and can be grueling on your body, but Violetta seems to love it. Even in her Instagram Bio she writes, "I'm probably dancing in a field of flowers 🌸🌸🌸 Ballerina with BalletNext"

BalletNext is a New York-based dance company. According to their website, the company was founded "with the vision to provide a platform for leading dancers, choreographers, and musicians. As a result, new work is produced and performed in an environment that promotes experimentation, creative problem solving, and a focus on process."

Advertising

She Can Model

🖤 A post shared by VIOLETTA KOMYSHAN (@violetta) on Mar 1, 2017 at 11:32am PST

Violetta is also a beautiful model. She has a gorgeous body that she clearly works hard for. Most of her modeling pictures can be found on her Instagram account, and usually, involve her wearing some sort of ballet leotard.

Her modeling photos most likely have to do with promoting her dancing career. Many of them include her in pointe shoes and twisting her body into a difficult position.

Violetta Komyshan Has Topless Photos

Advertising

A post shared by VIOLETTA KOMYSHAN (@violetta) on Apr 27, 2017 at 6:43am PDT

She even appears to do some slightly nude modeling. In some of her photos, she is topless, with only her arm covering herself. While other photos consist of her wearing a completely see-through leotard.

Violetta captioned one of her photos, "Whatever you do, be great at it. ✨" and I think it's safe to say she's taking her own advice. Weather she has a leotard on, or just a tutu and pointe shoes, she is absolutely stunning. Her dancing and modeling skills are some of the best.

Advertising

Violetta Komyshan is Dating Ansel Elgort

(Getty)

Violetta Komyshan and Ansel Elgort are actually high school sweethearts. They both attended New York's Fiorello H. LaGuardia Performing Arts High School. There, Violetta trained as a ballerina and Ansel studied acting.

Ansel was quoted in an interview, saying, "I like strong women. Physical women. My dad photographed a lot of beautiful dancers. My mom was a dancer. I love when a girl is like, 'I can't hang out. I have to go to class.' And I go pick her up and she's all sweaty in a leotard with her hair in a bun, that's the hottest thing ever."

Advertising

Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan started their relationship in 2012, while they were both still in high school. They took a less than five-month break in August of 2014. Many believed the actor's busy schedule, including roles in Divergent and The Fault in Our Stars, contributed to the breakup. However, true love prevails because in January of 2015 the lovebirds got back together. A source told Us that the two simply missed each other and that Ansel "didn't really see anyone else seriously while they were split."

The couple still appears to be going strong. Ansel frequently posts about Violetta on his Instagram account, and the two look absolutely adorable together. This looks like true love, so we all wish them the best.

Advertising

Hype for Summer A post shared by Ansel Elgort (@ansel) on Apr 30, 2017 at 5:30pm PDT

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.