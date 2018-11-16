10 Perfect Gifts For Anyone Who Isn't Easily Offended

10 Perfect Gifts For Anyone Who Isn't Easily Offended
Someecards Staff
Nov 16, 2018@8:44 PM
1. Jesus Knows What Time It Is.

Buy now at Zazzle.

2. This Game Is Rated 4.5 Stars with Over 4000 Reviews.

Buy now at Amazon.

3. This Book Of Affirmations For People Who Think Affirmations Are Bullsh*t. #Blessed.

Buy now at Amazon.

4. Bust This Nut.

Buy now at Amazon.

5. Still Going Strong.

Buy now at Amazon.

6. A Brutally Honest Year-In-A-Box Calendar

Buy now at Amazon.

7. A Vagina Candle

Buy now at Amazon.

8. A Sex Game. Invite The Neighbors Over!

Buy Now At Amazon.

9. You Have To Eat These Al Dente.

Buy now at Amazon.

10. Add Some Big D*ck Energy To These Beautiful Illustrations

Buy now at Amazon.

