Comedian hilariously reviews airlines and churches as 'restaurants.'

Comedian and The Good Place writer Megan Amram is funny. That's kind of her thing. Amram's name is making the rounds on the web right now because of a little Yelp scam she ran. When I say scam, I really mean great, genius, hilarious jokes. It seems that Amram made a Yelp account under the name Jack T. and reviewed five entities: an airline, a marathon, a church, a hospital, and a movie theater. Jack T. was disappointed with each and every place he visited. Nowhere lived up to his (very fake) expectations. What was Jack hoping for? Some good food and a nice service. Too much to ask for, it seems.

Jack has nothing positive to say AT ALL.

Jack, I think you did sign up for that.