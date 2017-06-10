Tiffany Thornton has had anything but an easy life. Her marriage to singer and former reality star, Chris Carney, was a tumultuous one. He was a recovering alcoholic, and a night of drinking ultimately led to his death in 2015.
Although Tiffany believed airing their dirty laundry to the public was not good for their two young boys, she has always been open and honest about her struggles. She truly pours her heart out to her Instagram followers, and we love her for it.
After Chris's death, she took to Instagram to post a picture of Chris with their boys. She captioned the post with the simple statement, "My Life. My Love. My Angel."
In the weeks and months to come, Tiffany would post about her tough nights, crying alone.
Feeling so blah, trying not to be too emotional before I crawl into bed. Today was the first holiday without you, our kids' first Christmas without their daddy, the first time I woke up on Christmas morning in the past 6 years and you weren't here. I can't even put into words how much I miss everything about you, from your smile lines on your eyes to your beautiful hair, your enveloping hugs, your strong handsome hands, your encouraging words, your tattoos, your incredible dad skills, your voice when you sang to Jesus, being able to text you whenever, the look in your eyes when you were overwhelmed with love for me, fact that you would always kiss me goodbye no matter if I was leaving for 5 minutes or 5 days, your belief in me when I didn't even believe in myself, your jokes (they weren't even very funny but you made yourself laugh and I thought that was adorable) ....I could go on and on. The only peace I can find in the midst of this tragedy of losing you is to know that you are with Jesus now and you are watching over the boys and I. I'm so proud of you, I will always love you and a day will never go by that I won't wish you back. Please tell God I have a lot of questions for Him but that I still love Him and I am looking forward to seeing you again one day when I get to Heaven. And that I'm on a mission now, to spread His love throughout the world, to continue on in the spirit of you, my sweet Chris, by loving others even when they may not deserve it. Do any of us truly DESERVE love anyway? We are all broken, sinners born into a world of free will, always in need of love. So let us as believers stop judging people, stop gossiping and speaking negativity, stop complaining and start loving. Start living the way Chris began to live before he passed. You just never know who might need a little bit of love. #Christmas2015 #missingyouChris
Many of Tiffany's followers and fans began leaving comments of love and support for the grieving mother.
girl_momma wrote, "I love how you're keeping his memory and legacy alive! One day at a time, you've got this!"
isadora_barroso added, "Humans understand humans. We are always here for you. Hope you can feel the love through this screen."
The love Tiffany was receiving was overwhelming, and she always reminded us that her source of strength was in God. Through her time going to church and hanging out with her friends, she met Josiah Capaci. Josiah was an acquaintance of Tiffany's, and is a worship pastor at Gospel Light Church in Hot Springs, Arkansas.
Their relationship appears to have moved quickly to those of us looking from the outside. They began dating about a year after Chris died, and by Valentine's Day, the two were already in love. A little over a week later, Tiffany posted this:
Love after loss is something I thought I would see coming. I truly thought I would take at least 3 years to even go on a single date and would probably want to punch the guy in the face if he tried to even hold my hand. That sounds terrible but I'm being brutally honest here. I figured I'd casually date and possibly remarry like 5 years down the road. I couldn't even fathom loving anyone after Chris passed away so suddenly. There is nothing easy about losing someone you love. There is no diagram for how your heart will heal, when you will love again and what that will look like. All there is is a promise from Jesus that "He will work all things together for good to those who love Him and are called according to His purpose." How in the world could a tragic accident work together for good? I'm still trying to completely understand that concept but I do know that ALL of us are better off in Heaven. I still miss Chris. I still talk about him. I still have pictures of him in my house. And I have NO DOUBT that he had a hand in placing Josiah in my path. Jo actually sang at Chris's funeral. He was an acquaintance whose parents we were very close with. Neither Jo nor myself ever saw this coming but the beauty of it is that it wasn't something we controlled. God has blessed me with someone who was a friend first and who prayed with me as a friend while I walked through the valley of the shadow of death. I will share more of the story of how God brought us together soon but wanted each of you to know why I've been posting about Jo lately. And that a part of me will always love Chris. Jo knows that and isn't bothered by it, he simply wants whatever is left of my heart. Now Chris is part of Josiah's testimony too. And it's a beautiful one. Thank y'all for sticking with me on this journey. Your sweet words of encouragement have meant more to me than I could ever express. I pray blessings and joy over each and every one of you.
Of course, Tiffany and Josiah are human, and worry about the opinions of others and the possible judgment that could come. Luckily, the comments were very sweet, saying things like, "You make me so happy," and "This pic makes me cry. I love you and I always support u babe."
It was difficult to find one negative comment on Tiffany's Instagram account, which says a lot about her character and the type of person she is.
Unconventional love. What a beautiful, unexpected blessing. Isaiah 55 says "As the heavens are higher than the earth, so are My ways higher than your ways." When I first fell in love with Jo I immediately worried about what people would think of me. Typical, as Chris would have said. I've always cared a little too much what others thought. I worried about whether people would question the love I had for Chris, whether they would think it was too soon or that I was desperate to be loved or taken care of or provided for and therefore was rushing into the first relationship after my spouse passed away. Here's the honest truth: God's timing is perfect. And this is ALL God. I know this because I have spent countless hours in prayer over what would come of Jo and I, and he has as well, along with his parents, my Carney family and my family in Texas. All of this came to be because of the leading of the Holy Spirit. The beauty of love is that God IS LOVE. When He dwells within you it pours out into all aspects of your life and this one poured out quickly and more beautifully than I ever could have dreamed. For me, that's a great thing because I'm not the one in control. God's ways are higher than mine and I praise Him for it. I'm completely undeserving of being loved by someone like Jo. I'm flawed, imperfect, emotional, independent, worrisome, sensitive, like to have a plan and be in control....the list goes on and on. But this love, THIS beautiful, unconventional testimony of love blows all of that out of the water. I haven't been in control, I've simply ridden the wave of what God has for me. I haven't needed all the answers. I haven't seen most of this coming. And guess what...that's exactly where God gets to use me the most. I am so humbled by the way Jo loves me. He is kind, tender hearted, fun, passionate, not self-seeking, gentle, patient, forgiving, trusting, as close to perfect as it gets. He listens when I speak, he lets me cry about Chris on his shoulder, he cares for my children with such a deep love, he wants to be the man of God that he is called to be. He is the sun after the rain, the calm after the storm. And I couldn't ask for anything more.
After her big engagement bombshell, fans had a mix of reactions. Many were ecstatic, explaining how happy they were that she found love again. A few people made comments about the engagement being so quick after Chris's passing. However, supporters were quick to correct them, saying it had been almost a year and a half since Chris's accident.
Overall, it's clear that Tiffany Thornton is extremely loved. She's been brutally honest about her raw emotions throughout this entire journey, and no true fan or even human should fault her for that. Your Instagram family loves you Tiffany!