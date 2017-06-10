Advertising

Tiffany Thornton has had anything but an easy life. Her marriage to singer and former reality star, Chris Carney, was a tumultuous one. He was a recovering alcoholic, and a night of drinking ultimately led to his death in 2015.

Although Tiffany believed airing their dirty laundry to the public was not good for their two young boys, she has always been open and honest about her struggles. She truly pours her heart out to her Instagram followers, and we love her for it.

After Chris's death, she took to Instagram to post a picture of Chris with their boys. She captioned the post with the simple statement, "My Life. My Love. My Angel."

In the weeks and months to come, Tiffany would post about her tough nights, crying alone.

Many of Tiffany's followers and fans began leaving comments of love and support for the grieving mother.

girl_momma wrote, "I love how you're keeping his memory and legacy alive! One day at a time, you've got this!"

isadora_barroso added, "Humans understand humans. We are always here for you. Hope you can feel the love through this screen."

The love Tiffany was receiving was overwhelming, and she always reminded us that her source of strength was in God. Through her time going to church and hanging out with her friends, she met Josiah Capaci. Josiah was an acquaintance of Tiffany's, and is a worship pastor at Gospel Light Church in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Their relationship appears to have moved quickly to those of us looking from the outside. They began dating about a year after Chris died, and by Valentine's Day, the two were already in love. A little over a week later, Tiffany posted this:

Of course, Tiffany and Josiah are human, and worry about the opinions of others and the possible judgment that could come. Luckily, the comments were very sweet, saying things like, "You make me so happy," and "This pic makes me cry. I love you and I always support u babe."

It was difficult to find one negative comment on Tiffany's Instagram account, which says a lot about her character and the type of person she is.

After her big engagement bombshell, fans had a mix of reactions. Many were ecstatic, explaining how happy they were that she found love again. A few people made comments about the engagement being so quick after Chris's passing. However, supporters were quick to correct them, saying it had been almost a year and a half since Chris's accident.

Overall, it's clear that Tiffany Thornton is extremely loved. She's been brutally honest about her raw emotions throughout this entire journey, and no true fan or even human should fault her for that. Your Instagram family loves you Tiffany!

