We spend 1000's of hours on Twitter, reading, faving, sharing, etc., so you don't have to. It can be a real jungle out there, but we protect you from the trolls, and collect only the good to great posts for your enjoyment. Look, not every one of these is going to be the funniest thing you've ever read, but we hope you get 2-5 minutes of above average enjoyment from this post!

1. Guess things are back to normal for better or worse.

2. Going to get their timecards stamped and grab a beer.