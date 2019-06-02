5 captivating shows to binge on Netflix this Sunday.

Advertising

Whether you're violently hungover or on your second day of relaxation, Sunday is meant for binge watching TV, preferably without pants. You've got twenty-four hours until it's time for work and responsibilities, so grab the popcorn and ibuprofen and settle in. The only question is: what do you watch? There are so many options these days, it can feel overwhelming when trying to pick something out. Well, don't worry, boo, we're here to make your task much simpler. We've picked out five shows that are both very available and highly bingeable on Netflix. So sit back, relax, and enjoy! 1. Dead to Me Girl. This one is wild. And so much fun. Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini star in this murder-mystery-comedy-drama about grief, friendship, and betrayal. After Jen's (Applegate) husband dies in a hit-and-run, she joins a grief therapy group, where she meets Judy (Cardellini). Jen is blunt and has some anger management issues, while Judy is sweet and hopelessly non-confrontational. The two form an unlikely friendship and become each other's rocks during a time of grief. However, one of them has a big secret, and it's a twist that you will not see coming. Go hit play now to figure out what it is!

2. Pose If you're looking to watch some absolute queens, this is the show for you. Ryan Murphy is at it again in this beautifully shot drama about the underground ball scene in 1987 New York. In case you didn't know, drag as we know it derived from the Black and Latinx trans and gay community. Go figure. Pose gives us a refreshing look at that community and focuses on the lives, struggles, and triumphs of the people who built it. The show hired trans women of color as writers, directors, and actors, and it paid off -- the authenticity is undeniable. Pose also avoids falling into the trap of creating only tragic stories about trauma for minorities. Instead, it focuses on the strength this characters find within their community, the victories they win along the way, and the ways in which they celebrated being themselves in a world that tried to deny them. But it doesn't completely ignore the struggles either. The AIDS epidemic was at its peak in 1987, and the show gives us a heartbreakingly honest look at what it was like to live as gay and trans people during that time. You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll literally gasp at the costumes.

3. Lucifer Looking for some sexually charged, devil-heavy drama? We got you. Lucifer is about -- you guessed it -- the devil, who has become bored with ruling over Hell and decides to go kick it in Los Angeles instead. There, he opens a nightclub and soon becomes involved in a murder case and is eventually asked to joing the LAPD as a consultant. Yes, it is a detective show about the devil. No, you will not regret getting way too involved in this show. 4. Easy If you haven't caught up on Easy, now is the time, as Netflix just released new episodes. For those who have never watched, Easy follows the lives and relationships of people living in Chicago. Each episode focuses on different characters, and sometimes we will see characters cross paths in certain episodes. It's the perfect show to binge for a day, as each episode stands a lone, so you can invest in it all day and then walk away without losing sleep over what happens next. A stress free binge, perfect for a lazy Sunday.

5. She's Gotta Have It In season one, Spike Lee adapted his first feature film of the same name into a contemporary TV show. The result was a beautifully put together, smart show with a more feminist perspective. She's Gotta Have It centers on a struggling Brooklyn artist named Nola Davis, but its really about her journey to becoming an independent woman in her world of men. A free spirit, she likes to date and sleep around, and the men in her life want nothing more than to be the only object of her desire. In the recently released season two, Nola is back and still yearning to find herself. The show admittedly has its highs and lows, but it has all the charm of any Spike Lee production, and the soundtrack is exquisite.