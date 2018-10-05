28 'A Star is Born' memes that are far from the shallow now.

The highly-anticipated remake of a remake of a remake of A Star is Born is finally here, starring the iconic Lady Gaga and the dreamy Bradley Cooper. Certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and generating Oscar buzz, the movie has already won the internet, generating memes on memes on memes.
1.
Me during a home invasion when the burglar tells me he hasn’t seen the trailer for A Star is Born pic.twitter.com/FbfDeDLxsl— Yung Pazuzu (@RussellFalcon) September 19, 2018
2.
Attn @StarIsBornMemes, I came up with a new format pic.twitter.com/rQwogeMymC— William Ghostman (@goodmanw) September 12, 2018
3.
listening to Bradley Cooper's songs on the A Star Is Born soundtrack pic.twitter.com/XLDsUByThD— ✍️ (@neonacropolis) October 5, 2018
4.
A STAR IS BORN (2018) | D: Bradley Cooper #OnePerfectShot pic.twitter.com/bo0bBkTi2h— Will Goss (@williambgoss) October 3, 2018
5.
September 5, 2018
6.
September 26, 2018
7.
Can’t wait for the Oscar! #AStarIsBorn pic.twitter.com/Us0Ix2eXz6— 🍂💀🦇𝕤𝕡𝕠𝕠𝕜𝕪 𝕤𝕧𝕖𝕟🦇💀🍂 (@MouthSweat) October 5, 2018
8.
A Star Is Born... what can I say? I just wanna take another look at it pic.twitter.com/wMHI9wXFLX— Andrew Spena (@iamsosorry) October 5, 2018
9.
October 4, 2018
10.
“Hey”— Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) October 2, 2018
“What?”
“I just wanted to take another look at you.” pic.twitter.com/xcSWa5fVIg
11.
August 31, 2018
12.
I want youuu....to look right in my eyes— a mess (@kamilroses) October 4, 2018
To tell me you love me, to be by my side
I want you at the end of my life
I wanna see your face, when I fall with grace
At the moment I die
Is that alright?
Is that alright?
Is that alright - Lady Gaga #AStarIsBorn pic.twitter.com/keeIPdvUPE
13.
September 2, 2018
14.
when your sugar daddy finally introduces you to his wife and kids as "someone he knows from work" pic.twitter.com/IhKz7Roukq— Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) September 29, 2018
15.
My thoughts on Gaga in "A Star is Born" pic.twitter.com/SH7UnEmDYW— Justin 👻FRIGHTion👻 (@JustinCentric) October 4, 2018
16.
Anyone: h-— Alejandro// High As Hope (@cyrussinner) September 26, 2018
Me at 9am tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/3jzfdZOoa3
17.
*Neil deGrasse Tyson angrily walking out of A Star is Born*— Robby Slowik (@RobbySlowik) September 30, 2018
18.
⚠️⚠️⚠️ We’re warning you not to miss this one! ⚠️⚠️⚠️ #AStarIsBorn pic.twitter.com/qQYFZl7bT0— Dolby Cinema (@DolbyCinema) October 3, 2018
19.
I SAID tell me something boy. pic.twitter.com/CDOUhHTS9c— ♔ (@KingLadyGaga) September 28, 2018
20.
A Star Is Born (2018), dir. Bradley Cooper pic.twitter.com/m1R6VbxJx6— 𝔼𝕧𝕚𝕝 𝕄𝕚𝕔𝕙𝕒𝕖𝕝 𝕊𝕨𝕒𝕣𝕥𝕫 (@MrMichaelSwartz) September 22, 2018
21.
bitch truly got her revenge on her class bullies. pic.twitter.com/kqOS6eTinf— ✰ (@fkajack) September 1, 2018
22.
"Hey"— gagagoogoose ⭐️ (@bornthatwayy) June 7, 2018
"What?"
"Ain't you that rah rah bitch?" pic.twitter.com/pgEJdBg2J8
23.
Gaga: *breathes*— Vic | Before I Cry Stan ✨ (@VomitsHerMind) October 4, 2018
Me: pic.twitter.com/joSzL503RH
24.
What did Lady Gaga do? She did THAT. pic.twitter.com/HwNe9CXX9c— Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) October 4, 2018
25.
you: how long has it been since you were near the shallow— A Star Is Born Memes (@StarIsBornMemes) September 19, 2018
me: pic.twitter.com/vKnQZqH90h
26.
August 31, 2018
27.
@StarIsBornMemes im so ready #AStarIsBorn #BornThisWay pic.twitter.com/sMF1X6Xwob— Teresa Grace (@teresagrace19) October 5, 2018
28.
@StarIsBornMemes im so ready #AStarIsBorn #BornThisWay pic.twitter.com/sMF1X6Xwob— Teresa Grace (@teresagrace19) October 5, 2018