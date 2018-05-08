Site calls Kendall Jenner 'brave' for eating food, gets justly mocked.

What does bravery look like to you?
Is it Malala Yousafzai, defying the Taliban and going to school? Is it DREAM Act activists risking deportation while fighting for their rights? Is it Kendall Jenner, eating snacks before the ball?
To Access Online, the supermodel embodied courage and fortitude when she ate real human food before going to the Met Gala, as opposed to her regular diet of (presumably) nothing.
People are grateful that they're alive in time to witness this magnificent act.
While it seems so reasonable and dandy, some are saying that this tweet points to a larger problem of the media's obsession with thin white women and encouraging girls to be afraid of food.
Have you ever been SO BRAVE as to have ingested food? Do you eat often, maybe even multiple times a day?
We at Someecards would like to thank you for your service.
Keep on fighting the good fight.