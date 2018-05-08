Site calls Kendall Jenner 'brave' for eating food, gets justly mocked.

What does bravery look like to you?

Is it Malala Yousafzai, defying the Taliban and going to school? Is it DREAM Act activists risking deportation while fighting for their rights? Is it Kendall Jenner, eating snacks before the ball?

To Access Online, the supermodel embodied courage and fortitude when she ate real human food before going to the Met Gala, as opposed to her regular diet of (presumably) nothing.

People are grateful that they're alive in time to witness this magnificent act.

A woman eating carbs before being seen in public? Such heroism has not been observed in modern times! Show us to the lady future, great leader! https://t.co/sTK2UoBjWV — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) May 8, 2018

I urge other women who are brave enough to eat food before wearing clothes to come forward ✊ https://t.co/x7zT1Allk8 — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) May 8, 2018