Alec Baldwin called out his daughter’s thirst trap photo on Instagram. Most dad move ever.

A deeply cringy social media interaction occurred this weekend thanks to Alec and Ireland Baldwin.
Ireland, 22, posted your typical, run-of-the-mill, half-naked pic on a motorcycle with the caption, "stay extra."
Her dad, Alec, apparently found the photo just a little too extra, commenting, "No. Just...no."
Alec was clearly joking. Being weirded out by seeing a close family member's taut butt cheeks in a thong is not the same thing as policing their body. (And FWIW, it's clear that Ireland and her dad have a great sense of humor and love to bust each other's chops.)
But it opened up a discussion in the Instagram comments, with fellow parents voicing camaraderie with Alec at this difficult and awkward time.
This person should be a therapist!
Hmmm, I don't know, Debi... Was "Boss Baby" really necessary? (Just kidding, "Boss Baby" rules.)
Regardless of what her dad and hordes of internet commenters think, Ireland will most likely continue to slay in as much or as little clothing as possible and her pops will just have to deal with it.