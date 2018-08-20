Alec Baldwin called out his daughter’s thirst trap photo on Instagram. Most dad move ever.

A deeply cringy social media interaction occurred this weekend thanks to Alec and Ireland Baldwin.

Ireland, 22, posted your typical, run-of-the-mill, half-naked pic on a motorcycle with the caption, "stay extra."

stay extra 📸: @phatmango A post shared by Ireland Basinger-Baldwin (@irelandbasingerbaldwin) on Aug 18, 2018 at 1:55pm PDT

Her dad, Alec, apparently found the photo just a little too extra, commenting, "No. Just...no."

Alec was clearly joking. Being weirded out by seeing a close family member's taut butt cheeks in a thong is not the same thing as policing their body. (And FWIW, it's clear that Ireland and her dad have a great sense of humor and love to bust each other's chops.)

But it opened up a discussion in the Instagram comments, with fellow parents voicing camaraderie with Alec at this difficult and awkward time.